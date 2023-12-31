|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|Please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement for the meetings of Secured and Unsecured Creditors of the Company as on 31.12.2023 to be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means. Summary of proceedings of the aforesaid meeting is attached as Annexure I & Annexure II. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024) Please find enclosed report of Scrutinizer on resolution passed at the secured and unsecured creditors meeting attached as Annexure 1 and Annexure 2. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
