Genesys International Corporation Ltd EGM

998
(3.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Genesys Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Feb 202416 Mar 2024
Please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement for the meetings of Secured and Unsecured Creditors of the Company as on 31.12.2023 to be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means. Summary of proceedings of the aforesaid meeting is attached as Annexure I & Annexure II. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024) Please find enclosed report of Scrutinizer on resolution passed at the secured and unsecured creditors meeting attached as Annexure 1 and Annexure 2. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)

