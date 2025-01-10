To the Members of Genesys International Corporation Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Genesys International Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance

Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

(SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March

31, 2024 (current year). These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: Refer Note 23 of standalone financial statements. The Company engages in fixed price development contracts, some of which include multiple performance obligations. Revenue recognition in such contracts involves judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price for such performance obligations and the appropriateness of the basis of allocation of the transaction price to the respective performance obligations and also the basis of revenue recognition over a period. 1. Evaluated the Companys accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition and assessed compliance of the same in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customers. 2. Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by the Company for evaluation of projects with fixed price development contracts to identify distinct performance obligations and basis of recognition of revenue. 3. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to recording of the contract value, determining the transaction price, allocation of consideration to performance obligations, measurement of efforts incurred and process around estimation of efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligations and the most appropriate method to recognise revenue. In case of fixed price development contracts where performance obligations are satisfied over a period of time, revenue is recognised using the percentage of completion ("POC") method based on Managements estimate of contract efforts. The POC method involves computation of actual cost incurred till date and estimation of total future cost to be incurred towards remaining performance obligations, which involves following factors: i. existence of inherent uncertainty around the estimation of total cost to complete the contract given the customized nature of the contracts. 4. Verified the samples on a test check basis and ensured that the revenue recognised is in accordance with Ind AS 115 by performing the following:- ii. the estimation of total cost to complete the contract involves significant judgement throughout the period of contract and is subject to revision as the contract progresses based on latest available information and also involves critical estimates to make provision for onerous contract, if any; - By reviewing the contractual terms to identify the performance obligation and assessing the basis of revenue recognition; iii. At year end a significant amount of contract assets (unbilled revenue) and contract liabilities (unearned revenue) related to each contract is to be identified and disclosed as per the relevant requirements of the standards. - Considering the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price, including adjustments for any sums payable to the customer; - Determined if the Companys evaluation of the method used for recognition of revenue is appropriate and consistent; - Verified the accuracy of the Companys calculation of efforts incurred and estimation of contract efforts including estimation of onerous obligation through a retrospective review of efforts incurred with estimated efforts; 5. Assessed the valuation and accuracy of contract assets and contract liabilities on balance sheet date recognised by evaluating underlying documentation. 6. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statements is in accordance with Ind AS 115 and applicable financial reporting framework.

2 Assessment of Impairment of Carrying value of Investment in foreign subsidiary Our audit procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: Refer Note 7a to the standalone financial statements. 1) Assessed the Companys accounting policies with respect to impairment of investments in foreign subsidiary are in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets. The carrying amount of investments in foreign subsidiary amounting to Rs. 13,334.79 lakhs (PY- Rs. 13,334.79 lakhs) constitute 19.28% of the total assets of the Standalone Financial statements as at 31 March 2024. The Company has carried out impairment testing of such investment and have recognized impairment provision of Rs. 8,569.79 lakhs (PY Rs. 8,569.79 lakhs). 2) Obtained an understanding of the assumption used by the Management, including design and implementation of controls over the valuation and impairment of investments in foreign subsidiary and also validation of Management review controls; These investments in foreign subsidiary are carrying at cost less accumulated impairment. In accordance with Ind AS 36 - Impairment of assets, at each reporting period end, Management assesses the existence of impairment indicators of investments in foreign subsidiary. For investments where impairment indicators exist, management estimates the value in use in the subsidiary. The value in use is determined based on Companys assessment of impairment which involve significant judgements and estimates around revenue growth, cashflow forecasting, appropriate discount rate and other recent financing transactions. Changes in these assumptions could lead to an impact over fair value of investment and impairment provision thereon. 3). Tested the operating effectiveness of the controls over the valuation and impairment of investments in foreign subsidiary. 4) Obtained and reviewed the valuation report issued by the Companys independent valuation experts, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. 5) Verified completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data like revenue, profit and cash flow projections used in the calculations; 6) Verified the reasonableness of key assumptions like terminal growth rates and the selection of discount rates. 7) Assessed the Companys sensitivity analysis and evaluated whether any reasonably foreseeable change in assumptions could lead to impairment or material change in carrying value of Investment in foreign subsidiary. Given the significant managements judgement and estimation involved, and considering the magnitude of the amount involved, we have identified this as a key audit matter. 8) Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statements as prescribed in Indian Accounting Standards and applicable financial reporting framework.

3 Capitalization and impairment of Internally generated Intangible asset under development: Our audit approach includes but are not limited to the following : a) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies for compliance with IND AS 36 "Impairment of asset" and IND AS 38 "Intangible Asset" and on a sample basis tested available documentation to consider whether the criteria for capitalization and impairment of asset were met. (Refer Notes 6 to the Standalone financial Statements) The Company has capitalised Rs. 5,549.56 lakhs of intangibles in the nature of GIS database during the year and has an amount of Rs. 11,273.97 lakhs under development as at March 31, 2024 for the same. b) Performed walkthroughs of Internally generated intangible assets under development process and assessed the design effectiveness and operating effectiveness for key controls. Intangible asset under development are deemed significant to our audit considering the significance of the amount involved. The significant level of Intangible assets under development requires consideration of the determination of the timing of when the asset meets specific capitalisation criteria as per Ind 38 "Intangible Assets". This involves Management judgment, such as technical feasibility, intention and ability to complete the intangible asset, ability to use or sell the asset, generation of future economic benefits and the ability to measure the costs reliably. In addition, determining whether there are any indication of impairment of the carrying value of assets, that requires Management judgment and assumptions, which are affected by future market, technological and economic developments. Accordingly, we have determined this to be a Key Audit Matter. c) Performed tests of details on a test check basis of capitalisation of project related costs during the year and obtained underlying evidence to verify whether the costs qualify for capitalization as per specific capitalisation criteria as per Ind 38 "Intangible Assets. d) Evaluated the methodology, source data and reasonableness of the key assumptions i.e. the long term growth rate used in forecasts, including consideration of the current and estimated industry and economic conditions for appropriate forecast of future revenue projections used by the Company to test the carrying value of Intangible asset under development for impairment. e) We a Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the Company in accordance with Ind AS 36 and 38 in the accompanying financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financialstatements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financialperformance,changesinequityandcashflowsof the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting

Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the

Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except that the Company has not maintained daily back-up of books of accounts and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode in a server physically located in India and for the matters stated in the paragraph (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,

2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. 1. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

2. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement. v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account during the year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, except that audit trail feature was not enabled on April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2023.

Further, the audit trail feature as enabled, has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in this accounting software as it was enabled only with effect from April 3, 2023 for all relevant transactions. Also, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of the accounting software for the period for which the audit trail was operating.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures deficiencies in internal control that we responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events on the or conditions that may cast significant

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management at during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties, and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii. (a) The Company is involved in the business of rendering services and does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks and/ financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. iii. (a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, and terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments made, are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. However, the loan and interest has been provided for in the standalone financial statements with respect to subsidiary amounting to Rs.1438.59 lakhs. During the year the Company has not stood guarantee and provided security to any other entity.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the repayment of verification the principal and payment of interest except in case of one loans aggregating to Rs. 1549.78 lakhs, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest for such loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans and/ or advances in the nature of loans, granted to Other Parties. (e) According to the information explanation provided to us, there were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loan given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties Related Parties Aggregate amount Rs 1,549.78 Lakhs Rs 1,549.78Lakhs of loans - Repayable on demand Total Rs 1,549.78 Lakhs Rs 1,549.78Lakhs Percentage of loans 97.98% 97.98% to the total loans

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central

Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products/ services of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears, which were outstanding, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded in lakhs. Amount Paid Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 593.73 Nil AY 18- 19 National faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.16 Nil AY12-13 National faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 19.80 Nil 2022-23 National faceless Appeal Centre

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act, have been complied with. The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which they were raised. xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central

Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core investment Company

(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by

Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core

Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company

(as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company. xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 40 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of

Section 135 of the Act, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Act or to a Special

Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII to the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Genesys International Corporation Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 43 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements of Genesys International

Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financialcontrols based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with policies or procedures may deteriorate.