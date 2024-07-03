Genesys International Corporation Ltd Summary

Genesys International Corporation Limited (GICL) was incorporated on 28 January, 1983. Presently, the Company is engaged in providing Geographical Information Services comprising of photogrammetry, remote sensing, cartography, data conversion, state of the art terrestrial and 3D geo-content including location navigation mapping and other computer based related services. For large complex projects, Genesys place a Project Manager Onsite at the client location to provide the highest level of efficiency and technical support.The Company is executing a multi-million dollar GIS project for a large state in the US. The project involves creation of a parcel database by capturing all the Public Land Survey System(PLSS) information ranging from the basic unit and the sub-division of the section. It is also invovled in creating large geo database for all Indian major cities using IKONOS-GIS application on behalf of a large utility company.During 2001-02, the Company acquired the Image Scan one of the leading high precision scanning, imaging and mapping database provider in North America.During year 2003-04, Company set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the UK- Genesys International (UK) Limited to expand its operations in the UK and European markets. For operational convenience, the UK Subsidiary acquired a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the UK, Aerial Surveyor Limited and forged a 50/50 joint venture in the name of GEODC Limited, a UK Company. The Company invested further capital in Genesys Enterprises Inc, USA; Genesys International (UK) Ltd. and Aerial Surveyor Ltd., a UK based company, thereby making the same its wholly owned subsidiary.During the year 2006-07, the Information Technology and Engineering Business Division of the Company was segregated / transferred and demerged into a separate Company i.e. M/s GI Engineering Solutions Ltd., the Resulting Company, through Scheme of Arrangement made effective from 1st October, 2007 and accordingly, M/s GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. had ceased to be the Companys subsidiary. During year 2007-08, the Company acquired 100% stake in Iadya Systech Limited. During year 2010-11, Aerial Surveyor Limited, UK was a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Genesys International (UK) Limited, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary Company. Further, Genesys International (UK) Limited acquired a equity stake of 19.88 % in Geodc Limited, UK taking its total shareholding to 69.88%. By virtue of the same, Geodc Limited, UK became a step down subsidiary of Company.Genesys International (UK) Limited has ceased to be subsidiary of the Company, in year 2011-12. Consequent to the same, GeODC Limited, UK, subsidiary of Genesys International (UK) Limited in turn also has ceased to be the subsidiary of Company. Virtual World Spatial Technologies Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on April 16, 2022. In 2023-24, Virtual World Spatial Technologies Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary got merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation for Merger effective on April 1, 2023. The Company launched Indias first AI navigation map, for the automotive and mobility industries in 2024. The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the nameand style as Genesys Middle East Company Limited on May 22, 2023.