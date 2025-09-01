iifl-logo

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Sep, 2025|09:24 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 86.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 86.99%

Non-Promoter- 1.48%

Institutions: 1.48%

Non-Institutions: 11.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.65

12.16

9.39

4.13

Net Worth

17.66

12.17

9.4

4.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,112.2

23.2211,26,021.212,5524.0552,788206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,499.45

24.046,22,927.056,1142.8735,275203.74

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,468.8

31.453,98,583.132,8884.0913,073128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

250.35

21.622,62,450.463,696.12.3917,195.460

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,200.2

33.241,54,142.651,297.41.259,421.1736.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashish Kumar

Whole Time Director

Ragini Jha

Independent Director

Sumit Kumar

Independent Director

Ankit Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shraboni Chatterjee

Independent Director

Girish Kamal Gupta

Registered Office

607 6th Flr Surya Kiran Bldg,

19 K G Marg Connaught Place,

Delhi - 110001

Tel: 011 3572 5859

Website: https://optivaluetek.com/

Email: cs@optivaluetek.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd share price today?

The Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 02 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 02 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd?

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.