To,

THE MEMBERS of OPTIVALUE TEK CONSULTING PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the standalone financial statements of optivalue tek consulting private limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, statement of cash flow as on date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note No. 9 which represents Trade Receivables as on the date of Balance sheet which is subject to reconciliation and conformation.

Our report is not qualified on this matter.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are Further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one

• Resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. In our opinion and as per explanation given to us, the Company (Auditors Report) Order, 2022 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-1" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash Flow referred to in this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to reporting on adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, notification no. GSR 583 E dated 13 June 2017 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs is not applicable to the company and reporting on the said matter is not required.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report, in accordance to the requirements of Section 197 (16) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, we report that the clause is not applicable to the Company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

I. The Company does not have any litigation pending hence there is no impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statement.

II. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any long-term contract including derivative contract, hence the clause is not applicable.

III. There was no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education & Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure-1: To the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statement

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the "Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement")

We further report that:

i. In Respect of Its Fixed Assets

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records in respect showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

2) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and there is no material discrepancy noted at the time of verification

3) The title deeds of all the immoveable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

4) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including intangible assets appearing in its financial statement during the year.

5) As explained to us by the management of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder

ii. In Respect of Its Inventory

During the year, the company is engaged in providing technical consultancy services, hence the clause is not applicable to the Company.

iii. Loans given to parties covered under section 189

During the year, the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, hence the clause is not applicable to the Company.

iv. Compliance of Provision of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. 2013 in respect of loans, guarantees and securities

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied the provisions of Section 185 and 186.

v. Acceptance of Deposits

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposits as per the directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. Maintenance of Cost Records

As explained to us, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government for the company under Section 148(1) of the Act.

vii. Undisputed & Disputed Statutory Dues

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Provident Fund dues, Professional Tax, Value Added Tax and Service Tax with the appropriate authorities.

b. There were no undisputed amount payable in respect of Income Tax, Provident Fund dues. Professional Tax, Value Added Tax and Service Tax and other statutory dues in arrear as at 31st March 2024 for more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. According to the record of the company & explanations given to us, there are no disputed dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Custom Duties, Excise Duties and Cess which are pending in any forum and not deposited.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not apply to the Company.

ix. A. Based on our audit procedures and according to the intimation and explanations given by the management the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

B. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

C. No term loans obtained during the year by the Company have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. Flence, need not be disclose.

D. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

E. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

F. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, the Company has not raised any money during the year through initial/further public offer (including debt instruments). Term loans raised by the company during the year have been utilized for the purpose for which they were obtained.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. Frauds on or bv the Company

According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company or its officers, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

xii. Nidhi Companies

The Company is not a Nidhi Company during the year under review and hence, the criteria as stipulated under Nidhi Rules 2014 are not applicable to the company.

xiii. Related Party Transactions

As per the information and explanations given during the course of our verification, in our opinion, all transactions with the related parties made by the company were in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, to the extent applicable to the company during the year, the relevant details in respect of which have been appropriately disclosed in the standalone financial statements.

xiv. (a) According to explanation given to us by the management, the Company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of business of the Company.

(b) Internal Audit Report given by the auditor has been considered by us.

xv. Non-Cash Transactions with Directors etc.

As per the information and explanations provided to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors within the purview of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

xvi. Provision of 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act.1934

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, during the year, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b. In our Opinion and based on our examination ,the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,

c. In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

xx. The Company has during the year spent the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility as required under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report