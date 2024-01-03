iifl-logo

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.65

12.16

9.39

4.13

Net Worth

17.66

12.17

9.4

4.14

Minority Interest

Debt

4.47

7.06

7.4

0.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.13

19.23

16.8

4.96

Fixed Assets

5.03

5.46

5.93

5.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.15

0

1.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.11

Networking Capital

10.69

8.32

7.27

-2.46

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.5

8.09

10.03

1.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.03

4.01

2.91

0.58

Sundry Creditors

-1.11

-1.73

-0.58

-0.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.73

-2.05

-5.09

-3.89

Cash

6.23

5.26

3.56

0.66

Total Assets

22.13

19.23

16.8

4.96

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.