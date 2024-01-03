Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.65
12.16
9.39
4.13
Net Worth
17.66
12.17
9.4
4.14
Minority Interest
Debt
4.47
7.06
7.4
0.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.13
19.23
16.8
4.96
Fixed Assets
5.03
5.46
5.93
5.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
0
1.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.11
Networking Capital
10.69
8.32
7.27
-2.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.5
8.09
10.03
1.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.03
4.01
2.91
0.58
Sundry Creditors
-1.11
-1.73
-0.58
-0.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.73
-2.05
-5.09
-3.89
Cash
6.23
5.26
3.56
0.66
Total Assets
22.13
19.23
16.8
4.96
