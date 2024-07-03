iifl-logo-icon 1
Enser Communications Ltd Share Price

175.5
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:23:35 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open175.5
  • Day's High175.5
  • 52 Wk High167.15
  • Prev. Close167.15
  • Day's Low175.5
  • 52 Wk Low 31
  • Turnover (lac)64.93
  • P/E55.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)305.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Enser Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Enser Communications Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Enser Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Enser Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.24%

Non-Promoter- 33.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Enser Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.72

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.15

4.49

2.34

1.56

Net Worth

25.87

4.5

2.35

1.57

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Enser Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Enser Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajnish Omprakash Sarna

Whole-time Director

Harihara Subramanian Iyer

Whole-time Director

Gayatri Sarna

Non Executive Director

Sindhu Saseedharan Nair

Independent Director

Sunil Srichand Bhatiad

Independent Director

Pradeep Anand Phadke

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muskaan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Enser Communications Ltd

Summary

Enser Communications Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Enser Communications Private Limited dated May 28, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Enser Communications Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 11, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Enser Communications was founded and promoted by Harihara Subramanian Iyer and Rajnish Omprakash Sarna for carrying activities in the communications field subject to call centers, outsourcing, database management, web services, information systems, software and hardware selling and maintenance & knowledge-based projects in the communications field. Beside these, the Company carry on the activities in the field of trading, exporting, importing, processing, buying, selling, marketing of various types of communication equipments/ instruments or products or to provide facilitate of networking, mobiles services, computer programming, data processing, business outsourcing, e-commerce facilities, web site, portal, internet service units, systems analyzing and to provide services of establishing Management Information Systems (MIS), maintenance and applications, customer contract development resources, training and certification of any products and design and to provide training and education facilities for employees/ customers and others.In 2012, ECL was set up with a small facility in Navi Mumbai to carr
Company FAQs

What is the Enser Communications Ltd share price today?

The Enser Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Enser Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enser Communications Ltd is ₹305.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Enser Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Enser Communications Ltd is 55.35 and 11.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Enser Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enser Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enser Communications Ltd is ₹31 and ₹167.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Enser Communications Ltd?

Enser Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 376.89%, 6 Month at 87.18%, 3 Month at 9.61% and 1 Month at 11.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Enser Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Enser Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.76 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

