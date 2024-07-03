Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹175.5
Prev. Close₹167.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.93
Day's High₹175.5
Day's Low₹175.5
52 Week's High₹167.15
52 Week's Low₹31
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)305.93
P/E55.35
EPS3.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.72
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.15
4.49
2.34
1.56
Net Worth
25.87
4.5
2.35
1.57
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajnish Omprakash Sarna
Whole-time Director
Harihara Subramanian Iyer
Whole-time Director
Gayatri Sarna
Non Executive Director
Sindhu Saseedharan Nair
Independent Director
Sunil Srichand Bhatiad
Independent Director
Pradeep Anand Phadke
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muskaan
Reports by Enser Communications Ltd
Summary
Enser Communications Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Enser Communications Private Limited dated May 28, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Enser Communications Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 11, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Enser Communications was founded and promoted by Harihara Subramanian Iyer and Rajnish Omprakash Sarna for carrying activities in the communications field subject to call centers, outsourcing, database management, web services, information systems, software and hardware selling and maintenance & knowledge-based projects in the communications field. Beside these, the Company carry on the activities in the field of trading, exporting, importing, processing, buying, selling, marketing of various types of communication equipments/ instruments or products or to provide facilitate of networking, mobiles services, computer programming, data processing, business outsourcing, e-commerce facilities, web site, portal, internet service units, systems analyzing and to provide services of establishing Management Information Systems (MIS), maintenance and applications, customer contract development resources, training and certification of any products and design and to provide training and education facilities for employees/ customers and others.In 2012, ECL was set up with a small facility in Navi Mumbai to carr
Read More
The Enser Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enser Communications Ltd is ₹305.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Enser Communications Ltd is 55.35 and 11.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enser Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enser Communications Ltd is ₹31 and ₹167.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Enser Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 376.89%, 6 Month at 87.18%, 3 Month at 9.61% and 1 Month at 11.49%.
