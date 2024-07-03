Summary

Enser Communications Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Enser Communications Private Limited dated May 28, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Enser Communications Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 11, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Enser Communications was founded and promoted by Harihara Subramanian Iyer and Rajnish Omprakash Sarna for carrying activities in the communications field subject to call centers, outsourcing, database management, web services, information systems, software and hardware selling and maintenance & knowledge-based projects in the communications field. Beside these, the Company carry on the activities in the field of trading, exporting, importing, processing, buying, selling, marketing of various types of communication equipments/ instruments or products or to provide facilitate of networking, mobiles services, computer programming, data processing, business outsourcing, e-commerce facilities, web site, portal, internet service units, systems analyzing and to provide services of establishing Management Information Systems (MIS), maintenance and applications, customer contract development resources, training and certification of any products and design and to provide training and education facilities for employees/ customers and others.In 2012, ECL was set up with a small facility in Navi Mumbai to carr

