Enser Communications Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31,2024 Enser Communications Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Enser Communications Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Enser Communications Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)