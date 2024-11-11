iifl-logo-icon 1
Enser Communications Ltd Board Meeting

164.75
(-1.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:09 PM

Enser CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Enser Communications Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 06, 2025 for allotment of bonus equity shares.
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
ENSER : 11-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on October 28, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 11, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Enser Communications Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202428 Oct 2024
D. P. Abhushan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024.Any other matters- The board shall also discuss Bonus, Stock split etc. ENSER COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Increase in authorised capital/Bonus/Stock split/Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Enser Communications Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31,2024 (As Per NSE Anouncement Dated on: 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Enser Communications Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

