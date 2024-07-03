Enser Communications Ltd Summary

Enser Communications Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Enser Communications Private Limited dated May 28, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Enser Communications Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 11, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Enser Communications was founded and promoted by Harihara Subramanian Iyer and Rajnish Omprakash Sarna for carrying activities in the communications field subject to call centers, outsourcing, database management, web services, information systems, software and hardware selling and maintenance & knowledge-based projects in the communications field. Beside these, the Company carry on the activities in the field of trading, exporting, importing, processing, buying, selling, marketing of various types of communication equipments/ instruments or products or to provide facilitate of networking, mobiles services, computer programming, data processing, business outsourcing, e-commerce facilities, web site, portal, internet service units, systems analyzing and to provide services of establishing Management Information Systems (MIS), maintenance and applications, customer contract development resources, training and certification of any products and design and to provide training and education facilities for employees/ customers and others.In 2012, ECL was set up with a small facility in Navi Mumbai to carry the business and gradually the Company moves into a larger facility with 200 workstation office space. It signs up work for an Automotive company to handle a car launch. With a successful period of time, Enser opened a facility in Bangalore during 2016. The Company started a CSR program and implemented CRM to Navi Mumbai Dial 100 project in 2017. A complete CRM and Call Management Training Program was also introduced. Over the period of time, it established a facility in Gurugram in 2018 with an Insurance company. In 2021, it set up CRM for an edtech company and moved to Airoli, in Navi Mumbai. In 2022, Enser was empaneled with National Health Authority a Government of India Entity for Document Verification process. It acquired large 600-seater facility in Gurugram. The Company propose Public Offer of 23,10,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.