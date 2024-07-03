iifl-logo-icon 1
BLS E-Services Ltd Share Price

198.33
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open208.15
  • Day's High210.34
  • 52 Wk High423.7
  • Prev. Close208.15
  • Day's Low195.91
  • 52 Wk Low 197.82
  • Turnover (lac)606.9
  • P/E86.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.85
  • EPS2.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,801.96
  • Div. Yield0
BLS E-Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

208.15

Prev. Close

208.15

Turnover(Lac.)

606.9

Day's High

210.34

Day's Low

195.91

52 Week's High

423.7

52 Week's Low

197.82

Book Value

44.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,801.96

P/E

86.33

EPS

2.41

Divi. Yield

0

BLS E-Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

BLS E-Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BLS E-Services concludes acquisition of controlling stake in ASPL

BLS E-Services concludes acquisition of controlling stake in ASPL

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

ASPL operates through a network of 8,600 channel partners who source loan queries from 17 states and union territories.

BLS E-Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.89%

Non-Promoter- 1.42%

Institutions: 1.42%

Non-Institutions: 29.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BLS E-Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.86

66.73

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

301.52

25.54

7.6

14.12

Net Worth

392.38

92.27

7.61

14.13

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

301.48

243.06

96.7

64.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

301.48

243.06

96.7

64.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.1

3.23

1.7

0.75

View Annually Results

BLS E-Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BLS E-Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Diwakar Aggarwal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shikhar Aggarwal

Executive Director

RAHUL SHARMA

Independent Director

Shivani Mishra

Independent Director

Ram Prakash Bajpai

Independent Director

Rakesh Mohan Garg

Independent Director

Manoj Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Kumar Rawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BLS E-Services Ltd

Summary

BLS E-Services Ltd was incorporated in New Delhi, as BLS E-Services Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2016, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company changed to BLS E-Services Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.BLS E-Services are a leading technology enabled digital service provider, providing (i) Business Correspondents services to major banks in India, (ii) Assisted E-services; and (iii) E-Governance Services at grass root levels in India. Through their robust network, the Company provide access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, educational, agricultural and banking services to governments (G2C) and businesses (B2B) alike apart from a host of B2C services to citizens in urban, semi-urban, rural and remote areas where penetration of internet is low and citizens need assistance in availing basic technology enabled services. As a part of operations, the Company act as Business Correspondents to provide banking products and services on behalf of banks to people while performing services including opening savings, recurring deposit accounts, cash deposits, withdrawals, remittance, transfer, bill collection services.
Company FAQs

What is the BLS E-Services Ltd share price today?

The BLS E-Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹198.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of BLS E-Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BLS E-Services Ltd is ₹1801.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BLS E-Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BLS E-Services Ltd is 86.33 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BLS E-Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BLS E-Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BLS E-Services Ltd is ₹197.82 and ₹423.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BLS E-Services Ltd?

BLS E-Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -43.13%, 6 Month at -17.45%, 3 Month at -5.94% and 1 Month at -6.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BLS E-Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BLS E-Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.89 %
Institutions - 1.43 %
Public - 29.68 %

