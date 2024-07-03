Summary

BLS E-Services Ltd was incorporated in New Delhi, as BLS E-Services Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2016, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company changed to BLS E-Services Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.BLS E-Services are a leading technology enabled digital service provider, providing (i) Business Correspondents services to major banks in India, (ii) Assisted E-services; and (iii) E-Governance Services at grass root levels in India. Through their robust network, the Company provide access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, educational, agricultural and banking services to governments (G2C) and businesses (B2B) alike apart from a host of B2C services to citizens in urban, semi-urban, rural and remote areas where penetration of internet is low and citizens need assistance in availing basic technology enabled services. As a part of operations, the Company act as Business Correspondents to provide banking products and services on behalf of banks to people while performing services including opening savings, recurring deposit accounts, cash deposits, withdrawals, remittance, transfer, bill collection services. I

