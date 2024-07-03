SectorIT - Software
Open₹208.15
Prev. Close₹208.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹606.9
Day's High₹210.34
Day's Low₹195.91
52 Week's High₹423.7
52 Week's Low₹197.82
Book Value₹44.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,801.96
P/E86.33
EPS2.41
Divi. Yield0
ASPL operates through a network of 8,600 channel partners who source loan queries from 17 states and union territories.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.86
66.73
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
301.52
25.54
7.6
14.12
Net Worth
392.38
92.27
7.61
14.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
301.48
243.06
96.7
64.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
301.48
243.06
96.7
64.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.1
3.23
1.7
0.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Diwakar Aggarwal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shikhar Aggarwal
Executive Director
RAHUL SHARMA
Independent Director
Shivani Mishra
Independent Director
Ram Prakash Bajpai
Independent Director
Rakesh Mohan Garg
Independent Director
Manoj Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Kumar Rawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
BLS E-Services Ltd was incorporated in New Delhi, as BLS E-Services Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2016, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company changed to BLS E-Services Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.BLS E-Services are a leading technology enabled digital service provider, providing (i) Business Correspondents services to major banks in India, (ii) Assisted E-services; and (iii) E-Governance Services at grass root levels in India. Through their robust network, the Company provide access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, educational, agricultural and banking services to governments (G2C) and businesses (B2B) alike apart from a host of B2C services to citizens in urban, semi-urban, rural and remote areas where penetration of internet is low and citizens need assistance in availing basic technology enabled services. As a part of operations, the Company act as Business Correspondents to provide banking products and services on behalf of banks to people while performing services including opening savings, recurring deposit accounts, cash deposits, withdrawals, remittance, transfer, bill collection services. I
The BLS E-Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹198.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BLS E-Services Ltd is ₹1801.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BLS E-Services Ltd is 86.33 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BLS E-Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BLS E-Services Ltd is ₹197.82 and ₹423.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BLS E-Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -43.13%, 6 Month at -17.45%, 3 Month at -5.94% and 1 Month at -6.74%.
