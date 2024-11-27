iifl-logo-icon 1
BLS E-Services Ltd Balance Sheet

201.32
(-2.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.86

66.73

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

301.52

25.54

7.6

14.12

Net Worth

392.38

92.27

7.61

14.13

Minority Interest

Debt

31.89

34.92

7.26

11.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.16

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

424.43

127.19

14.87

25.15

Fixed Assets

0.7

0.08

0.04

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

131.41

130.89

12.51

12.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.23

2.1

2.68

0.02

Networking Capital

88.75

-7.09

-0.92

12.26

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.95

1.73

0

16.86

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

102.19

3.39

3.93

2.48

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-17.39

-12.21

-4.85

-7.08

Cash

203.32

1.21

0.56

0.3

Total Assets

424.41

127.19

14.87

25.14

BLS E-Services : related Articles

BLS E-Services concludes acquisition of controlling stake in ASPL

BLS E-Services concludes acquisition of controlling stake in ASPL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

ASPL operates through a network of 8,600 channel partners who source loan queries from 17 states and union territories.

Read More

