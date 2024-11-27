BLS E-Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.86
66.73
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
301.52
25.54
7.6
14.12
Net Worth
392.38
92.27
7.61
14.13
Minority Interest
Debt
31.89
34.92
7.26
11.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
424.43
127.19
14.87
25.15
Fixed Assets
0.7
0.08
0.04
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
131.41
130.89
12.51
12.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
2.1
2.68
0.02
Networking Capital
88.75
-7.09
-0.92
12.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.95
1.73
0
16.86
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
102.19
3.39
3.93
2.48
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.39
-12.21
-4.85
-7.08
Cash
203.32
1.21
0.56
0.3
Total Assets
424.41
127.19
14.87
25.14
ASPL operates through a network of 8,600 channel partners who source loan queries from 17 states and union territories.Read More
