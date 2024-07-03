BLS E-Services Ltd Summary

BLS E-Services Ltd was incorporated in New Delhi, as BLS E-Services Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2016, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company changed to BLS E-Services Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.BLS E-Services are a leading technology enabled digital service provider, providing (i) Business Correspondents services to major banks in India, (ii) Assisted E-services; and (iii) E-Governance Services at grass root levels in India. Through their robust network, the Company provide access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, educational, agricultural and banking services to governments (G2C) and businesses (B2B) alike apart from a host of B2C services to citizens in urban, semi-urban, rural and remote areas where penetration of internet is low and citizens need assistance in availing basic technology enabled services. As a part of operations, the Company act as Business Correspondents to provide banking products and services on behalf of banks to people while performing services including opening savings, recurring deposit accounts, cash deposits, withdrawals, remittance, transfer, bill collection services. It provide assisted e-services through retailers and digital stores also known as BLS Touchpoints, including PoS services, ticketing services, assisted e-commerce services, etc. Thereafter, it facilitate delivery of various e-governance initiatives of the State Governments in India by providing various Information Communication Technology (ICT) enabled citizen centric services through their merchants also known BLS Touchpoints to the citizens. E-governance services enable the provision of citizen-centric and front-end services through BLS Touchpoints ranging from birth and death certificates, PAN and Aadhar registrations, property registrations, and other citizen centric services. The merchants interface with the consumers and play a critical role in delivery of goods and services. Presently, merchants are organised in two categories i.e. BLS Touchpoints and BLS Stores. All merchants registered as BLS Touchpoints have access to offer multiple services. BLS Stores are BLS branded stores which offer entire suite of offerings to consumers including availability of select goods on a sample basis which can be ordered and procured by consumers. As on March 31, 2023, the Company has 92,427 BLSTouchpoints and 402 BLS Stores. The Company acquired subsidiaries, Starfin India in Aug 18 and Zero Mass in Jun 22. Further, it acquired BLS Kendras Private Limited, which had 365 Sewa Kendras, in the State of Punjab. To conclude, the Company increases the scope of business for merchants, promote sustainable livelihoods and economic self-reliance for women, rural poor and unbanked by linking them to banking, financial and insurance services and promoting financial, social and digital inclusion.The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of issuing 2,41,30,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.