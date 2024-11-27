Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BLS E-Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. In Compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015, Please find herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today to approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September, 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) - update on acquisition of share capital of Aadifidelis Solutions Private Limited:

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

BLS E-Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 05 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please find the outcome of the Board of directors meeting held on today i.e. August 5, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

BLS E-Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take on record Statutory Audit Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Monday, May 13, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024along with Auditors Report thereon. 2. Re-appointment of M/s. P. K. Mishra & Associates., PCS as Secretarial Auditors of the Company. 3. Re-appointment of Nangia & Company, LLP as Internal Auditors of the Company 4. Mr. Sameer Kumar, appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from May 13, 2024. 5. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the contact details of the KMP Pursuant to section 203of the companies Act,2013 and Regulation 6(1)of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015 Mr. Sameer kumar ,(ACS 32216) an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company with effect from May 13, 2024. Disclosure pursuant to SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-POD-1/P/CIR/2023/123dated july 13,2023 is enclosed. In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board of Director at their meeting held today has considered and approved standalone and consolidated audited financial result for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 as amended, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved and passed the following resolution by way of circulation on dated April 01, 2024:- 1. approval of formation of BLS E-Services Employees Welfare Trust; 2. appointment of Mr. Vijay Yadav, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer for postal ballot e-voting process; 3. appointment of CDSL to provide e-voting facility for postal ballot process; and 4. approval of postal ballot notice to seek shareholders approval for BLS E-Services Employee Stock Option Scheme-2024 and other ancillary matters

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024