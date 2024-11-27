iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BLS E-Services Ltd AGM

193.15
(1.52%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:13 PM

BLS E-Services CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Sep 202421 Aug 2024
AGM 10/09/2024 Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 8th (1st Post IPO) of Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.08.2024) The 8th (1st Post IPO) AGM of BLS e-Services Limited was conducted on Tuesday September, 10, 2024 through electronic means and other Audio Visual Means facility to transact the business as stated in the AGM notice dated August, 05, 2024. The AGM was commenced at 3:00 PM(IST) and concluded at 3:40 PM (including time allowed for E voting at AGM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024) In Continuation of our earlier Corporate announcement dated September 10, 2024 for outcome of 8th AGM of the company , please find enclosed following documents : 1. Voting result 2. consolidated Report of Scrutinizers on Voting Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)

BLS E-Services: Related News

BLS E-Services concludes acquisition of controlling stake in ASPL

BLS E-Services concludes acquisition of controlling stake in ASPL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

ASPL operates through a network of 8,600 channel partners who source loan queries from 17 states and union territories.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BLS E-Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.