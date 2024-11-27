|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|AGM 10/09/2024 Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 8th (1st Post IPO) of Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.08.2024) The 8th (1st Post IPO) AGM of BLS e-Services Limited was conducted on Tuesday September, 10, 2024 through electronic means and other Audio Visual Means facility to transact the business as stated in the AGM notice dated August, 05, 2024. The AGM was commenced at 3:00 PM(IST) and concluded at 3:40 PM (including time allowed for E voting at AGM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024) In Continuation of our earlier Corporate announcement dated September 10, 2024 for outcome of 8th AGM of the company , please find enclosed following documents : 1. Voting result 2. consolidated Report of Scrutinizers on Voting Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)
