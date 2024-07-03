SectorIT - Software
Open₹2,059.45
Prev. Close₹2,051.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.89
Day's High₹2,065.95
Day's Low₹1,986
52 Week's High₹2,469
52 Week's Low₹1,416.05
Book Value₹248.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,415.18
P/E31.5
EPS65.28
Divi. Yield3.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.11
17.11
17.11
18.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
353.98
334.88
308.89
340.66
Net Worth
371.09
351.99
326
358.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
284.01
279.02
187.64
223.56
yoy growth (%)
1.79
48.69
-16.06
-0.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-119.73
-114.49
-88.54
-94.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
98.39
87.9
69.68
100.63
Depreciation
-13.35
-12.45
-7.44
-4.59
Tax paid
-26.93
-27.36
-16.91
-31.49
Working capital
-6.53
-15.23
58.44
14.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.79
48.69
-16.06
-0.21
Op profit growth
9.57
54.47
-31.2
-2.42
EBIT growth
11.52
25.6
-29.5
-3.06
Net profit growth
18.04
14.71
-23.67
-1.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
545.31
501.05
448.88
422.55
331.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
545.31
501.05
448.88
422.55
331.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.21
10.77
14.09
9.87
19.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Rahul Arora
Director
Yamini Tandon
Independent Director
Jayantika Dave
Independent Director
Achal Khanna
Independent Director
Ajay Mankotia
Independent Director
Piyush Kumar Rastogi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raman Sapra
Additional Director
Suhas Khullar
Reports by MPS Ltd
Summary
MPS Limited (Formerly known Macmillan India Limited), was incorporated in 1970. The Company changed their name from Macmillan India Limited to MPS Limited with effect from June 25, 2009. The Company provides platforms and services for content creation, full-service production, and distribution to the worlds leading publishers, learning companies, corporate institutions, libraries, and content aggregators. The Company offers a diverse production facilities in Chennai, Noida, Dehradun Gurugram and Bengaluru. It operates with editorial and marketing offices in United States. The Companys multi location presence helps it in executing various customer requirements efficiently. Their products and services cover the entire author-to-reader publishing process, and benefit from over a century of publishing experience.The company publishes a range of books for schools, colleges, individual buyers, corporates and academic books for reference and research. The Companys titles include books like Nesfields Grammar, Hall & Knight and Loneys Mathematics books. Also included in their list are a range of dictionaries and encyclopedias. They run two Web-based portals, one on English Language Teaching and the other on Executive Development Programmes on important and emerging management areas.In the year 1976, the company started their 100% Export Oriented Unit. In December 1999, the company acquired space in central Bangalore and shifted their export operations to a new building with top class
Read More
The MPS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1996.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPS Ltd is ₹3415.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MPS Ltd is 31.5 and 10.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPS Ltd is ₹1416.05 and ₹2469 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MPS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.76%, 3 Years at 46.97%, 1 Year at 16.30%, 6 Month at -1.66%, 3 Month at 0.32% and 1 Month at -2.31%.
