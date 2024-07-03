iifl-logo-icon 1
MPS Ltd Share Price

1,996.5
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,059.45
  • Day's High2,065.95
  • 52 Wk High2,469
  • Prev. Close2,051.3
  • Day's Low1,986
  • 52 Wk Low 1,416.05
  • Turnover (lac)58.89
  • P/E31.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value248.54
  • EPS65.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,415.18
  • Div. Yield3.65
No Records Found

MPS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2,059.45

Prev. Close

2,051.3

Turnover(Lac.)

58.89

Day's High

2,065.95

Day's Low

1,986

52 Week's High

2,469

52 Week's Low

1,416.05

Book Value

248.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,415.18

P/E

31.5

EPS

65.28

Divi. Yield

3.65

MPS Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 45

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MPS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MPS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.34%

Non-Promoter- 3.03%

Institutions: 3.03%

Non-Institutions: 27.77%

Custodian: 0.84%

MPS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.11

17.11

17.11

18.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

353.98

334.88

308.89

340.66

Net Worth

371.09

351.99

326

358.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

284.01

279.02

187.64

223.56

yoy growth (%)

1.79

48.69

-16.06

-0.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-119.73

-114.49

-88.54

-94.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

98.39

87.9

69.68

100.63

Depreciation

-13.35

-12.45

-7.44

-4.59

Tax paid

-26.93

-27.36

-16.91

-31.49

Working capital

-6.53

-15.23

58.44

14.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.79

48.69

-16.06

-0.21

Op profit growth

9.57

54.47

-31.2

-2.42

EBIT growth

11.52

25.6

-29.5

-3.06

Net profit growth

18.04

14.71

-23.67

-1.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

545.31

501.05

448.88

422.55

331.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

545.31

501.05

448.88

422.55

331.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.21

10.77

14.09

9.87

19.98

MPS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MPS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Rahul Arora

Director

Yamini Tandon

Independent Director

Jayantika Dave

Independent Director

Achal Khanna

Independent Director

Ajay Mankotia

Independent Director

Piyush Kumar Rastogi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raman Sapra

Additional Director

Suhas Khullar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MPS Ltd

Summary

MPS Limited (Formerly known Macmillan India Limited), was incorporated in 1970. The Company changed their name from Macmillan India Limited to MPS Limited with effect from June 25, 2009. The Company provides platforms and services for content creation, full-service production, and distribution to the worlds leading publishers, learning companies, corporate institutions, libraries, and content aggregators. The Company offers a diverse production facilities in Chennai, Noida, Dehradun Gurugram and Bengaluru. It operates with editorial and marketing offices in United States. The Companys multi location presence helps it in executing various customer requirements efficiently. Their products and services cover the entire author-to-reader publishing process, and benefit from over a century of publishing experience.The company publishes a range of books for schools, colleges, individual buyers, corporates and academic books for reference and research. The Companys titles include books like Nesfields Grammar, Hall & Knight and Loneys Mathematics books. Also included in their list are a range of dictionaries and encyclopedias. They run two Web-based portals, one on English Language Teaching and the other on Executive Development Programmes on important and emerging management areas.In the year 1976, the company started their 100% Export Oriented Unit. In December 1999, the company acquired space in central Bangalore and shifted their export operations to a new building with top class
Company FAQs

What is the MPS Ltd share price today?

The MPS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1996.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of MPS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPS Ltd is ₹3415.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MPS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MPS Ltd is 31.5 and 10.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MPS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPS Ltd is ₹1416.05 and ₹2469 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MPS Ltd?

MPS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.76%, 3 Years at 46.97%, 1 Year at 16.30%, 6 Month at -1.66%, 3 Month at 0.32% and 1 Month at -2.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MPS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MPS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.34 %
Institutions - 3.03 %
Public - 27.78 %

