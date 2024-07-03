Summary

MPS Limited (Formerly known Macmillan India Limited), was incorporated in 1970. The Company changed their name from Macmillan India Limited to MPS Limited with effect from June 25, 2009. The Company provides platforms and services for content creation, full-service production, and distribution to the worlds leading publishers, learning companies, corporate institutions, libraries, and content aggregators. The Company offers a diverse production facilities in Chennai, Noida, Dehradun Gurugram and Bengaluru. It operates with editorial and marketing offices in United States. The Companys multi location presence helps it in executing various customer requirements efficiently. Their products and services cover the entire author-to-reader publishing process, and benefit from over a century of publishing experience.The company publishes a range of books for schools, colleges, individual buyers, corporates and academic books for reference and research. The Companys titles include books like Nesfields Grammar, Hall & Knight and Loneys Mathematics books. Also included in their list are a range of dictionaries and encyclopedias. They run two Web-based portals, one on English Language Teaching and the other on Executive Development Programmes on important and emerging management areas.In the year 1976, the company started their 100% Export Oriented Unit. In December 1999, the company acquired space in central Bangalore and shifted their export operations to a new building with top class

