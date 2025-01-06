iifl-logo-icon 1
MPS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,976.35
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

MPS FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

98.39

87.9

69.68

100.63

Depreciation

-13.35

-12.45

-7.44

-4.59

Tax paid

-26.93

-27.36

-16.91

-31.49

Working capital

-6.53

-15.23

58.44

14.25

Other operating items

Operating

51.57

32.84

103.76

78.79

Capital expenditure

6.53

62.17

23.09

-49.91

Free cash flow

58.1

95.01

126.85

28.88

Equity raised

577.15

602.81

596.21

512.82

Investing

-7.77

-65.67

-57.74

59.79

Financing

22.88

23.45

11.2

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

650.35

655.61

676.52

601.5

