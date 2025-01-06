MPS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
98.39
87.9
69.68
100.63
Depreciation
-13.35
-12.45
-7.44
-4.59
Tax paid
-26.93
-27.36
-16.91
-31.49
Working capital
-6.53
-15.23
58.44
14.25
Other operating items
Operating
51.57
32.84
103.76
78.79
Capital expenditure
6.53
62.17
23.09
-49.91
Free cash flow
58.1
95.01
126.85
28.88
Equity raised
577.15
602.81
596.21
512.82
Investing
-7.77
-65.67
-57.74
59.79
Financing
22.88
23.45
11.2
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
650.35
655.61
676.52
601.5
