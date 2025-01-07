Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
284.01
279.02
187.64
223.56
yoy growth (%)
1.79
48.69
-16.06
-0.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-119.73
-114.49
-88.54
-94.36
As % of sales
42.15
41.03
47.18
42.2
Other costs
-62.55
-71.69
-39
-41.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.02
25.69
20.78
18.71
Operating profit
101.72
92.83
60.09
87.34
OPM
35.81
33.27
32.02
39.07
Depreciation
-13.35
-12.45
-7.44
-4.59
Interest expense
-1.16
-1.36
-1.38
-0.17
Other income
11.18
8.89
18.41
18.05
Profit before tax
98.39
87.9
69.68
100.63
Taxes
-26.93
-27.36
-16.91
-31.49
Tax rate
-27.37
-31.13
-24.27
-31.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
71.46
60.53
52.76
69.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
71.46
60.53
52.76
69.14
yoy growth (%)
18.04
14.71
-23.67
-1.96
NPM
25.16
21.69
28.12
30.92
