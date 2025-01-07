iifl-logo-icon 1
MPS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,996.7
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:57 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

284.01

279.02

187.64

223.56

yoy growth (%)

1.79

48.69

-16.06

-0.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-119.73

-114.49

-88.54

-94.36

As % of sales

42.15

41.03

47.18

42.2

Other costs

-62.55

-71.69

-39

-41.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.02

25.69

20.78

18.71

Operating profit

101.72

92.83

60.09

87.34

OPM

35.81

33.27

32.02

39.07

Depreciation

-13.35

-12.45

-7.44

-4.59

Interest expense

-1.16

-1.36

-1.38

-0.17

Other income

11.18

8.89

18.41

18.05

Profit before tax

98.39

87.9

69.68

100.63

Taxes

-26.93

-27.36

-16.91

-31.49

Tax rate

-27.37

-31.13

-24.27

-31.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

71.46

60.53

52.76

69.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

71.46

60.53

52.76

69.14

yoy growth (%)

18.04

14.71

-23.67

-1.96

NPM

25.16

21.69

28.12

30.92

