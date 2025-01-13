MPS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.11
17.11
17.11
18.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
353.98
334.88
308.89
340.66
Net Worth
371.09
351.99
326
358.71
Minority Interest
Debt
3.58
7.17
10.63
12.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.61
2.12
1.41
2.76
Total Liabilities
377.28
361.28
338.04
373.72
Fixed Assets
70.15
74.14
79.51
83.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
147.68
131.09
121.86
129.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.05
0.84
1.12
1.86
Networking Capital
128.01
82.52
90.27
109.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
46.45
49.14
48.71
57.3
Debtor Days
62.59
74.95
Other Current Assets
113.52
78.71
104.29
118.65
Sundry Creditors
-7.99
-20.12
-24.47
-32.08
Creditor Days
31.44
41.96
Other Current Liabilities
-23.97
-25.21
-38.26
-34.1
Cash
30.39
72.69
45.27
49.3
Total Assets
377.28
361.28
338.03
373.72
