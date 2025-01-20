Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.23
27.4
24.19
-7.5
Op profit growth
18.01
35.23
-9.3
-6.69
EBIT growth
25.21
14.19
-18.06
-4.54
Net profit growth
48.77
-2.16
-14.74
-0.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.07
25.26
23.8
32.6
EBIT margin
26.61
22.58
25.19
38.19
Net profit margin
19.4
13.85
18.04
26.29
RoCE
29.77
23.85
20.55
26.23
RoNW
5.82
3.91
3.8
4.57
RoA
5.42
3.65
3.68
4.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
50.93
32.44
32.15
37.71
Dividend per share
30
0
50
12
Cash EPS
38.88
20.68
23.89
33.39
Book value per share
214.47
211.14
197.08
224.89
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.58
14.39
6.23
13.14
P/CEPS
15.17
22.56
8.39
14.84
P/B
2.75
2.21
1.01
2.2
EV/EBIDTA
6.34
6.5
3.01
8.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
31.81
Tax payout
-26.14
-37.29
-26.48
-31.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.65
66
59.66
72.61
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-22.62
-19.83
-16.92
-22.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-77.98
-46.83
-38.89
-805.58
Net debt / equity
-0.32
-0.22
-0.2
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.95
-0.78
-0.95
-0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-44.94
-47.93
-49.93
-41.74
Other costs
-26.98
-26.79
-26.25
-25.64
