MPS Ltd Summary

MPS Limited (Formerly known Macmillan India Limited), was incorporated in 1970. The Company changed their name from Macmillan India Limited to MPS Limited with effect from June 25, 2009. The Company provides platforms and services for content creation, full-service production, and distribution to the worlds leading publishers, learning companies, corporate institutions, libraries, and content aggregators. The Company offers a diverse production facilities in Chennai, Noida, Dehradun Gurugram and Bengaluru. It operates with editorial and marketing offices in United States. The Companys multi location presence helps it in executing various customer requirements efficiently. Their products and services cover the entire author-to-reader publishing process, and benefit from over a century of publishing experience.The company publishes a range of books for schools, colleges, individual buyers, corporates and academic books for reference and research. The Companys titles include books like Nesfields Grammar, Hall & Knight and Loneys Mathematics books. Also included in their list are a range of dictionaries and encyclopedias. They run two Web-based portals, one on English Language Teaching and the other on Executive Development Programmes on important and emerging management areas.In the year 1976, the company started their 100% Export Oriented Unit. In December 1999, the company acquired space in central Bangalore and shifted their export operations to a new building with top class facilities and working environment. In February 9, 2000, the company inaugurated a new division, namely Information Processing Division and was registered as a 100% EOU with the Cochin Export Processing Zone. In January 2002, the shares of the company were listed with Nation Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange, Mumbai.In the year 2002, Scientific Data Bank Services Pvt Ltd, Scientific Books Madras Pvt Ltd, Scientific Books Bombay Pvt Ltd, Scientific Books Calcutta Pvt Ltd and Scientific Books Delhi Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2002. In the year 2004, the company formed a new subsidiary namely, MPS Technology Ltd. Also, the company launched a new venture namely, International Assessments for Indian Schools, a project offering educational testing and evaluation services to schools.In the year 2005, Brigade Marketing Company Ltd was amalgamated with the company. The company acquired 100% stake in Charon Tec Ltd with effect from June 10, 2005 to position the company as one of the major suppliers for book typesetting services for overseas publishers. In the year 2006, the company acquired 100% stake in ICC Macmillan USA to enlarge their scope of business in the book business particularly in USA. Consequently, ICC Macmillan, USA and their wholly owned subsidiary, ICC India Pvt Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiaries of the company. In June 15, 2006 the company formed 100% subsidiary company namely, Macmillan ICC Publishing Solutions Pvt Ltd to diversify the electronic typesetting business. In the year 2007, the company acquired 80% of the share capital of Frank Brothers Company (Publishers) Ltd for a consideration of Rs 3,287 lakh and thus, Frank Brothers Company (Publishers) Ltd became a subsidiary of the company. With this, the company became a leader in school publishing. In the year 2008, Macmillan-ICC Publishing Solutions Pvt Ltd (MIPS) and Charon Tec Ltd were amalgamated with the company. Also, the company de-merged the domestic publishing business of the company and transferred it to an unlisted company, namely Macmillan Publishers India Ltd with effect from May 12, 2008. Thus, the company, now solely comprises of the publishing services business which is a 100% export oriented activity.During the year, the companys subsidiary ICC Macmillan Inc, USA acquired the assets of Compset Inc, a full-service graphics and composition firm with developmental and production expertise in elementary-high school textbooks, higher education, medical reference books, academic and university titles, trade books, and professional journals. Also, ICC Macmillan Inc, USA formed a new subsidiary namely, MPS Mobile Inc, USA to take over the Mobile content delivery business. The company purchased the fulfillment services namely, web access controls and real time integration business, which was carried on by their wholly owned subsidiary, MPS Technologies Ltd with effect from April 1, 2008. Also, the company opened a new branch namely, MPS North America in USA to focus on the sales and marketing activities in that region.The company won the Top Export Award for 2007-08 from CAPEXIL for the highest exports in their category of products for the twenty-sixth year in succession. In October 9, 2008, the processes of the companys fulfillment and subscription management division became ISO/IEC 27001:2005, certified by AFN OR Certification.In February 2009, the company established a large new facility in Noida SEZ. In June 2009, they inaugurated a new state of the art facility in Chennai. The new unit brings together MPSs previously dispersed typesetting, editorial and digital conversion services in Chennai into a single location. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 10th January 2011, approved a Scheme of Amalgamation of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, MPS Technologies Ltd. and MPS Content Services Inc. USA and its wholly owned subsidiary MPSContent Services India Private Limited with the parent company, MPS Limited (the Company), with effect from the Appointed Date, 31 December 2010. This Scheme was sanctioned by the Honourable High Court of Madras vide its order dated 15th June 2011. Consequent to the sanction of the above scheme, all assets, liabilities and reserves of MPS Technologies Limited, MPS Content Services Inc. USA and its subsidiary MPS Content Services India Private Limited (Transferor Companies) stood transferred and vested into the Company.In October 2011, the Company was acquired by ADI BPO Services Limited from Macmillan (Holdings) Limited and resulting to acquisition, ADI BPO Services Limited became the Holding Company with 76.27% shareholding. In 2013, the Company acquired Element LLC (Orlando, FL) to enter the K-12 market.The Companys subsidiary MPS North America, LLC (MPSNA) incorporated in the State of Florida on May 29, 2013 and consequent to its incorporation acquired the business of Electronic Publishing Services Inc. and TSI Evolve Inc during FY 2014-15. The Company had raised Rs 150 crores through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during 2014-15. In July 2016, the Company acquired Magplus and became its wholly owned subsidiary. It acquired Think Subscription on April 1, 2017.The Board of Director of the Company and Shareholders of the Company, at its meeting held on 22nd January 2018, had approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of ADI BPO Services Limited with the Company, for demerger of its Infrastructure Management Business Undertaking into ADI Media Private Limited during FY 2017-18.In June 2018, the Company acquired Tata Interactive Systems, the eLearning business of Tata Industries Limited in India, through the wholly owned subsidiary, MPS Interactive Systems Limited.In 2021, the Company acquired the business of HighWire through US branch and newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary namely HighWire North America LLC, Delaware USA, by way of merger. The HighWire business at Northern Ireland and United Kingdom was carried out by way of purchase of 100% shares of HighWire Press Limited based at Northern Ireland (NI Entity) through its wholly owned subsidiary company MPS North America LLC, USA (MPS NA LLC) and pursuant to this acquisition, NI Entity became subsidiary of MPS NA LLC and UK Entity became the step down subsidiary of MPS NA LLC.In 2023-24, MPS North America, LLC, via its Special Purpose Vehicle, i.e., American Journal Experts LLC, acquired a 100% stake in Research Square AJE LLC, North Carolina, USA, along with its subsidiary, American Journal Online (Beijing) Information Consulting Company Limited, Beijing, China, from Springer Science+Business Media LLC, a Subsidiary of Springer Nature Group. As a result, American Journal Experts LLC, Research Square AJE LLC, and American Journal Online (Beijing) Information Consulting Company Limited became the step-down subsidiaries of the Company on 29 February 2024. Further, MPS Interactive Systems Limited acquired 65% shares held by the shareholders of each entity of Liberate Group, i.e., Liberate Learning Pty Ltd (Australia), Liberate eLearning Pty Ltd (Australia), App-eLearn Pty Ltd (Australia), and Liberate Learning Limited (New Zealand. As a result, Liberate Group became the step down subsidiary of the Company on 31 August 2023,The Company launched two new SaaS products, DigiCorePro and THINK365, in FY 2024.