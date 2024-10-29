|Purpose
|MPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half year (H1) ended 30 September 2024 and the same shall be subject to Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, i.e. 29 October 2024 have inter-alia, considered , approved and took on record the following matters: 1.Approval of the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year (H1) ended 30 September 2024. 2. Noting of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. 3. Reconstitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. 4. Completion of tenure of Ms. Jayantika Dave, Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company. 5. Completion of tenure of Ms. Achal Khanna, Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|MPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of MPS Limited for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30 June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today 08 August 2024, have inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30 June 2024. 2. Approval of the Notice of Postal Ballot (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|MPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and Year Ended 31 March 2024 and the recommendation of the Final Dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today 21 May 2024, have inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results. 2. Noting of the Auditors Report 3. Recommendation of Final Dividend 4. Annual General Meeting (AGM) 5. Book Closure 6. Cut-off Date 7. Remote e-voting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|MPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended 31 December 2023. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today 23 January 2024, have inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended 31 December 2023 2. Noting of the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results 3. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
