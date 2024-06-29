The Board of Directors at its meeting held today 21 May 2024, have inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results. 2. Noting of the Auditors Report 3. Recommendation of Final Dividend 4. Annual General Meeting (AGM) 5. Book Closure 6. Cut-off Date 7. Remote e-voting The Board of Directors of the Company, for administrative reasons, have revised the date of 54th AGM of the Company to Thursday, 08 August 2024, through VC/ OAVM. Consequently, the Cut-off date/Record date to determine the entitlement of the Members to receive the final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is revised to 01 August 2024. The Final Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the AGM, shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration i.e. on or before 06 September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024) Proceedings of 54th Annual General Meeting of MPS Limited held on 08 August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)