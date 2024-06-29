iifl-logo-icon 1
MPS Ltd Book Closer

1,964.15
(-1.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:14 PM

MPS CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser21 May 20242 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today 21 May 2024, have inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Recommendation of Final Dividend The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of INR 45 per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. 2.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 17 July 2024 to Tuesday, 23 July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 54 th AGM and payment of dividend. The Board of Directors of the Company, for administrative reasons, have revised the date of 54th AGM of the Company to Thursday, 08 August 2024, through VC/ OAVM. Consequently, the Cut-off date/Record date to determine the entitlement of the Members to receive the final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is revised to 01 August 2024. The Final Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the AGM, shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration i.e. on or before 06 September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024)

