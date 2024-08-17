iifl-logo-icon 1
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Share Price

0.75
(-6.25%)
Nov 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.75

Prev. Close

0.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-33.9

Face Value

6

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.83%

Non-Promoter- 7.19%

Institutions: 7.18%

Non-Institutions: 71.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

27.09

42.25

37.14

25.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

596

786.84

486.78

260.87

Net Worth

623.09

829.09

523.92

286.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1,145.61

1,557.65

982.07

yoy growth (%)

-26.45

58.6

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-109.69

-141.63

-85.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.29

377.69

200.24

Depreciation

-69.37

-40.79

-23.48

Tax paid

-2.28

-120.64

-56.08

Working capital

-22.58

89.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.45

58.6

Op profit growth

-75.9

71.12

EBIT growth

-83.32

90.45

Net profit growth

-99.99

78.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

1,084.87

2,090.52

2,652.56

1,750.95

749.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,084.87

2,090.52

2,652.56

1,750.95

749.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.64

27.87

41.7

0.93

-3.06

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Glodyne Technoserve Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Annand Sarnaaik

Director

Dhiren B Kothary

Company Secretary

Amit Jaste

Director

Alok Sharma

Director

R S P Sinha

Director

Bryan Sanderson

Director

Mohan Lal

Director

Samar Ray

Director

Mohan Kaul

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Glodyne Technoserve Ltd

Summary

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd is a leading IT Services company, headquartered in Mumbai, India with presence across India and US. The company offers technology led business solutions across two SBUs, namely Technology Infrastructure Management Services (Technology IMS) and Application Software Services. The company is an ISO 9001:2000, ISO 27001 and CMMi certification. Technology Integration activities include resale and integration of hardware/system software/database software/networking products with or without one another. Software Services includes development of software for customer, and sale of licenses of software and other products. Glodyne Technoserve Ltd was incorporated on December 5, 1997, as a private limited company with the name Paradyne Infotech Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by first generation entrepreneurs - Annand Sarnaaik and Divvyani Sarnaaik. In the initial years, the company provided System Integration and Networking Solutions and developing software solutions in Oracle and D2K technologies. Over the years, the company transformed and grown to become an ISO 9001:2000 certified end-to-end IT services company with core competencies in Software Services, Managed Services, System Integration, and BPO Services.In the year 1997, the company started System Integration & Software Development Services. In the year 1998, the company made a business tie with reputed business houses like R Raheja Group, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Ajmera Group. In the year 2000, th
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.