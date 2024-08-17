Summary

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd is a leading IT Services company, headquartered in Mumbai, India with presence across India and US. The company offers technology led business solutions across two SBUs, namely Technology Infrastructure Management Services (Technology IMS) and Application Software Services. The company is an ISO 9001:2000, ISO 27001 and CMMi certification. Technology Integration activities include resale and integration of hardware/system software/database software/networking products with or without one another. Software Services includes development of software for customer, and sale of licenses of software and other products. Glodyne Technoserve Ltd was incorporated on December 5, 1997, as a private limited company with the name Paradyne Infotech Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by first generation entrepreneurs - Annand Sarnaaik and Divvyani Sarnaaik. In the initial years, the company provided System Integration and Networking Solutions and developing software solutions in Oracle and D2K technologies. Over the years, the company transformed and grown to become an ISO 9001:2000 certified end-to-end IT services company with core competencies in Software Services, Managed Services, System Integration, and BPO Services.In the year 1997, the company started System Integration & Software Development Services. In the year 1998, the company made a business tie with reputed business houses like R Raheja Group, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Ajmera Group. In the year 2000, th

