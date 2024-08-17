Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.75
Prev. Close₹0.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.75
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-33.9
Face Value₹6
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
27.09
42.25
37.14
25.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
596
786.84
486.78
260.87
Net Worth
623.09
829.09
523.92
286.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1,145.61
1,557.65
982.07
yoy growth (%)
-26.45
58.6
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-109.69
-141.63
-85.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.29
377.69
200.24
Depreciation
-69.37
-40.79
-23.48
Tax paid
-2.28
-120.64
-56.08
Working capital
-22.58
89.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.45
58.6
Op profit growth
-75.9
71.12
EBIT growth
-83.32
90.45
Net profit growth
-99.99
78.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
1,084.87
2,090.52
2,652.56
1,750.95
749.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,084.87
2,090.52
2,652.56
1,750.95
749.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.64
27.87
41.7
0.93
-3.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Annand Sarnaaik
Director
Dhiren B Kothary
Company Secretary
Amit Jaste
Director
Alok Sharma
Director
R S P Sinha
Director
Bryan Sanderson
Director
Mohan Lal
Director
Samar Ray
Director
Mohan Kaul
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Glodyne Technoserve Ltd
Summary
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd is a leading IT Services company, headquartered in Mumbai, India with presence across India and US. The company offers technology led business solutions across two SBUs, namely Technology Infrastructure Management Services (Technology IMS) and Application Software Services. The company is an ISO 9001:2000, ISO 27001 and CMMi certification. Technology Integration activities include resale and integration of hardware/system software/database software/networking products with or without one another. Software Services includes development of software for customer, and sale of licenses of software and other products. Glodyne Technoserve Ltd was incorporated on December 5, 1997, as a private limited company with the name Paradyne Infotech Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by first generation entrepreneurs - Annand Sarnaaik and Divvyani Sarnaaik. In the initial years, the company provided System Integration and Networking Solutions and developing software solutions in Oracle and D2K technologies. Over the years, the company transformed and grown to become an ISO 9001:2000 certified end-to-end IT services company with core competencies in Software Services, Managed Services, System Integration, and BPO Services.In the year 1997, the company started System Integration & Software Development Services. In the year 1998, the company made a business tie with reputed business houses like R Raheja Group, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Ajmera Group. In the year 2000, th
Read More
