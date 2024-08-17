Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Summary

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd is a leading IT Services company, headquartered in Mumbai, India with presence across India and US. The company offers technology led business solutions across two SBUs, namely Technology Infrastructure Management Services (Technology IMS) and Application Software Services. The company is an ISO 9001:2000, ISO 27001 and CMMi certification. Technology Integration activities include resale and integration of hardware/system software/database software/networking products with or without one another. Software Services includes development of software for customer, and sale of licenses of software and other products. Glodyne Technoserve Ltd was incorporated on December 5, 1997, as a private limited company with the name Paradyne Infotech Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by first generation entrepreneurs - Annand Sarnaaik and Divvyani Sarnaaik. In the initial years, the company provided System Integration and Networking Solutions and developing software solutions in Oracle and D2K technologies. Over the years, the company transformed and grown to become an ISO 9001:2000 certified end-to-end IT services company with core competencies in Software Services, Managed Services, System Integration, and BPO Services.In the year 1997, the company started System Integration & Software Development Services. In the year 1998, the company made a business tie with reputed business houses like R Raheja Group, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Ajmera Group. In the year 2000, they set up a Development Center in India at Millennium Business Park, Mahape, Navi Mumbai. Also, they started 100% subsidiary operations in US by the name of Sundune Corporation.In the year 2001, the company became ISO 9002 Certified Company, certified by QA International. In the year 2002, the company made a foray in BFSI segment as a Turnkey IT Solution Provider. Also, they acquired Core Banking Software and started enriching the product with huge man year investment.In the year 2004, the company became ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company, certified by QA International UKAS. Also, they were awarded as an Outstanding Business Partner by Sun Microsystems. In September 28, 2004, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Paradyne Infotech Ltd.In the year 2005, the company was the winner in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2005 program, which acknowledges and honors fast-growing technology companies across Asia PacificDuring the year 2005-06, the company came out with their maiden public issue of 33 lakh equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 32 per share. The equity shares of the company got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with effect from November 10, 2005. In March 2006, the company started full-fledged US operations with their 100% owned subsidiary Dyne Techservices Inc. Also, the erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary of the company Sundune Corporation was merged in the newly formed wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Dyne Techservices Inc with effect from March 27, 2006.During the year 2006-07, the company, through their subsidiary, Dyne Techservices Inc acquired 100% stake in Links Group International Inc, USA and making it a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company. During the year 2007-08, the company acquired Front Office Technologies Inc (FOT), a US based Technology IMS Company. Also, they formed a subsidiary in Singapore namely, Glodyne Technoserve Singapore Pte Ltd. In September 28, 2007, the name of the company was changed from Paradyne Infotech Ltd to Glodyne Technoserve Ltd. In line with the mother branding strategy, the names of two subsidiaries in US were changed from Dyne Techservices Inc to Glodyne Technoserve Inc, and from Links Group International Inc, to Glodyne Technoserve East Inc.During the year 2008-09, the company started executing a large scale project for Technology Management, namely e Shakti is for implementation of technology rollout under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in the State of Bihar. Also, they formed a new subsidiary, namely Smaarftech Technologies Pvt Ltd as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for executing the NREGS Project.During the year, the company was named as winner in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2008 Program & Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2008 Programme, an award which acknowledges and honors fast growing technology companies across Asia Pacific. Also, the company was super ranked as 32nd among the Top 1000 Corporate Giants in India by Business Standard based on various parameters.In November 2009, the company signed an agreement with collector of Gadchiroli, Government of Maharashtra for executing of technology infrastructure management project for implementing national rural employment guarantee scheme in Gadchiroli district in the state of Maharashtra.In July 2010, the company acquired DecisionOne Corporation, a US based Technology IMS Company for a total consideration of approximately $104 million. In October 2010, as per the scheme of arrangement, Compulink Systems Ltd was amalgamated with the company. In December 2010, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Broadllyne Technologies Ltd was amalgamated with the company.