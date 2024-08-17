iifl-logo-icon 1
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Quarterly Results

0.75
(-6.25%)
Nov 9, 2015

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Sept-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

198.06

198.03

210.11

471.3

276.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

198.06

198.03

210.11

471.3

276.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-7.37

3.32

2.24

5.71

17.02

Total Income

190.69

201.35

212.36

477.01

293.08

Total Expenditure

202.09

283.76

203.72

1,367.32

330.78

PBIDT

-11.4

-82.41

8.63

-890.31

-37.7

Interest

24.93

35.36

29.74

68.58

33.35

PBDT

-36.32

-117.78

-21.11

-958.89

-71.04

Depreciation

14.57

14.72

14.86

58.5

28.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.47

-0.41

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-50.89

-132.5

-35.97

-1,016.92

-98.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-2.83

-0.64

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-50.89

-132.5

-35.97

-1,014.09

-98.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-50.89

-132.5

-35.97

-1,014.09

-98.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.27

-29.35

0

0

-21.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.09

27.09

27.09

27.09

27.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,57,43,148

3,57,43,148

0

3,57,43,149

3,51,43,148

Public Shareholding (%)

79.16

79.16

0

79.16

77.83

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

85,38,145

85,38,145

0

85,38,145

91,38,145

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

90.75

90.75

0

90.75

91.54

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

18.91

18

0

18.91

20.24

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

8,69,800

8,69,800

0

8,69,800

8,69,300

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

9.25

9.25

0

9.25

8.46

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.93

1.93

0

1.93

1.93

PBIDTM(%)

-5.75

-41.61

4.1

-188.9

-13.65

PBDTM(%)

-18.33

-59.47

-10.04

-203.45

-25.73

PATM(%)

-25.69

-66.9

-17.11

-215.76

-35.79

