Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
198.06
198.03
210.11
471.3
276.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
198.06
198.03
210.11
471.3
276.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-7.37
3.32
2.24
5.71
17.02
Total Income
190.69
201.35
212.36
477.01
293.08
Total Expenditure
202.09
283.76
203.72
1,367.32
330.78
PBIDT
-11.4
-82.41
8.63
-890.31
-37.7
Interest
24.93
35.36
29.74
68.58
33.35
PBDT
-36.32
-117.78
-21.11
-958.89
-71.04
Depreciation
14.57
14.72
14.86
58.5
28.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.47
-0.41
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-50.89
-132.5
-35.97
-1,016.92
-98.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-2.83
-0.64
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-50.89
-132.5
-35.97
-1,014.09
-98.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-50.89
-132.5
-35.97
-1,014.09
-98.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.27
-29.35
0
0
-21.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.09
27.09
27.09
27.09
27.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,57,43,148
3,57,43,148
0
3,57,43,149
3,51,43,148
Public Shareholding (%)
79.16
79.16
0
79.16
77.83
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
85,38,145
85,38,145
0
85,38,145
91,38,145
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
90.75
90.75
0
90.75
91.54
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
18.91
18
0
18.91
20.24
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
8,69,800
8,69,800
0
8,69,800
8,69,300
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
9.25
9.25
0
9.25
8.46
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.93
1.93
0
1.93
1.93
PBIDTM(%)
-5.75
-41.61
4.1
-188.9
-13.65
PBDTM(%)
-18.33
-59.47
-10.04
-203.45
-25.73
PATM(%)
-25.69
-66.9
-17.11
-215.76
-35.79
