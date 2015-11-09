Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.18
51.52
Op profit growth
-79.83
45.64
EBIT growth
-98.31
57.08
Net profit growth
-147.8
13.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.44
17.36
18.06
EBIT margin
0.33
15.71
15.16
Net profit margin
-4.53
7.47
9.94
RoCE
0.43
28.62
RoNW
-3.58
7.26
RoA
-1.44
3.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
44.67
39.29
Dividend per share
0
0.15
4.2
Cash EPS
-45.94
25.08
27.92
Book value per share
114.07
178.86
127.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
7.97
10.81
P/CEPS
-0.23
14.19
15.21
P/B
0.09
1.99
3.32
EV/EBIDTA
8.32
4.79
7.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0.39
12.31
Tax payout
2.41
-38.1
-24.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.78
62.02
Inventory days
10.98
7.54
Creditor days
-21.64
-17.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.07
-5.6
-8.17
Net debt / equity
1.83
1
1
Net debt / op. profit
10.2
1.75
1.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-29.36
-25.25
-26.6
Other costs
-66.19
-57.38
-55.33
