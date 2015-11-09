iifl-logo-icon 1
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Key Ratios

0.75
(-6.25%)
Nov 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.18

51.52

Op profit growth

-79.83

45.64

EBIT growth

-98.31

57.08

Net profit growth

-147.8

13.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.44

17.36

18.06

EBIT margin

0.33

15.71

15.16

Net profit margin

-4.53

7.47

9.94

RoCE

0.43

28.62

RoNW

-3.58

7.26

RoA

-1.44

3.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

44.67

39.29

Dividend per share

0

0.15

4.2

Cash EPS

-45.94

25.08

27.92

Book value per share

114.07

178.86

127.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

7.97

10.81

P/CEPS

-0.23

14.19

15.21

P/B

0.09

1.99

3.32

EV/EBIDTA

8.32

4.79

7.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0.39

12.31

Tax payout

2.41

-38.1

-24.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.78

62.02

Inventory days

10.98

7.54

Creditor days

-21.64

-17.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.07

-5.6

-8.17

Net debt / equity

1.83

1

1

Net debt / op. profit

10.2

1.75

1.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-29.36

-25.25

-26.6

Other costs

-66.19

-57.38

-55.33

