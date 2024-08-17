Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
606.21
613.57
1,722.79
1,955.61
1,212.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
606.21
613.57
1,722.79
1,955.61
1,212.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-1.8
39.93
29.7
48.11
4.88
Total Income
604.4
653.5
1,752.48
2,003.72
1,217.07
Total Expenditure
689.58
713.46
1,609.54
1,627.96
996.6
PBIDT
-85.16
-59.95
142.94
375.76
220.47
Interest
90.02
55.93
69.72
45.4
25.12
PBDT
-175.21
-115.9
73.23
330.35
195.33
Depreciation
44.15
56.7
84.26
58.88
33.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.4
41.56
105.11
34.5
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-219.36
-172.19
-52.59
166.35
127.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
-1.58
1.15
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-219.36
-170.61
-53.75
166.35
127.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-219.36
-170.61
-53.75
166.35
127.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-48.58
-37.79
-11.93
37.83
49.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.09
27.09
27.09
27
26.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,57,43,148
3,51,43,148
2,90,14,668
1,92,03,456
1,17,41,716
Public Shareholding (%)
79.16
77.83
64.26
42.68
44.65
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
85,38,145
91,38,145
1,51,66,425
2,23,49,216
99,20,624
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
90.75
91.54
93.98
86.66
68.16
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
18.9
20.23
33.59
49.66
37.72
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
8,69,800
8,69,300
9,70,000
34,40,536
46,32,828
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
9.25
8.46
6.01
13.34
31.82
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.92
1.92
2.14
7.65
17.62
PBIDTM(%)
-14.04
-9.77
8.29
19.21
18.18
PBDTM(%)
-28.9
-18.88
4.25
16.89
16.11
PATM(%)
-36.18
-28.06
-3.05
8.5
10.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.