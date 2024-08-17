iifl-logo-icon 1
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.75
(-6.25%)
Nov 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

606.21

613.57

1,722.79

1,955.61

1,212.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

606.21

613.57

1,722.79

1,955.61

1,212.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-1.8

39.93

29.7

48.11

4.88

Total Income

604.4

653.5

1,752.48

2,003.72

1,217.07

Total Expenditure

689.58

713.46

1,609.54

1,627.96

996.6

PBIDT

-85.16

-59.95

142.94

375.76

220.47

Interest

90.02

55.93

69.72

45.4

25.12

PBDT

-175.21

-115.9

73.23

330.35

195.33

Depreciation

44.15

56.7

84.26

58.88

33.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.4

41.56

105.11

34.5

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-219.36

-172.19

-52.59

166.35

127.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

-1.58

1.15

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-219.36

-170.61

-53.75

166.35

127.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-219.36

-170.61

-53.75

166.35

127.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-48.58

-37.79

-11.93

37.83

49.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.09

27.09

27.09

27

26.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,57,43,148

3,51,43,148

2,90,14,668

1,92,03,456

1,17,41,716

Public Shareholding (%)

79.16

77.83

64.26

42.68

44.65

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

85,38,145

91,38,145

1,51,66,425

2,23,49,216

99,20,624

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

90.75

91.54

93.98

86.66

68.16

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

18.9

20.23

33.59

49.66

37.72

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

8,69,800

8,69,300

9,70,000

34,40,536

46,32,828

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

9.25

8.46

6.01

13.34

31.82

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.92

1.92

2.14

7.65

17.62

PBIDTM(%)

-14.04

-9.77

8.29

19.21

18.18

PBDTM(%)

-28.9

-18.88

4.25

16.89

16.11

PATM(%)

-36.18

-28.06

-3.05

8.5

10.51

