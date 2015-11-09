Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1,145.61
1,557.65
982.07
yoy growth (%)
-26.45
58.6
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-109.69
-141.63
-85.48
As % of sales
9.57
9.09
8.7
Other costs
-937.98
-1,009.53
-659.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.87
64.81
67.1
Operating profit
97.93
406.48
237.53
OPM
8.54
26.09
24.18
Depreciation
-69.37
-40.79
-23.48
Interest expense
-67.82
-42.81
-20.54
Other income
41.57
54.81
6.74
Profit before tax
2.29
377.69
200.24
Taxes
-2.28
-120.64
-56.08
Tax rate
-99.56
-31.94
-28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
257.04
144.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
257.04
144.16
yoy growth (%)
-99.99
78.3
NPM
0
16.5
14.67
