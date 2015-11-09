iifl-logo-icon 1
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.75
(-6.25%)
Nov 9, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1,145.61

1,557.65

982.07

yoy growth (%)

-26.45

58.6

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-109.69

-141.63

-85.48

As % of sales

9.57

9.09

8.7

Other costs

-937.98

-1,009.53

-659.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.87

64.81

67.1

Operating profit

97.93

406.48

237.53

OPM

8.54

26.09

24.18

Depreciation

-69.37

-40.79

-23.48

Interest expense

-67.82

-42.81

-20.54

Other income

41.57

54.81

6.74

Profit before tax

2.29

377.69

200.24

Taxes

-2.28

-120.64

-56.08

Tax rate

-99.56

-31.94

-28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

257.04

144.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

257.04

144.16

yoy growth (%)

-99.99

78.3

NPM

0

16.5

14.67

