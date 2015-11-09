iifl-logo-icon 1
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.75
(-6.25%)
Nov 9, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.29

377.69

200.24

Depreciation

-69.37

-40.79

-23.48

Tax paid

-2.28

-120.64

-56.08

Working capital

-22.58

89.98

Other operating items

Operating

-91.94

306.23

Capital expenditure

46.61

226.16

Free cash flow

-45.32

532.39

Equity raised

1,398.17

1,044.04

Investing

-2.47

35.57

Financing

127.82

242.23

Dividends paid

0

0.68

18.46

Net in cash

1,478.19

1,854.91

