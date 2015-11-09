Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.29
377.69
200.24
Depreciation
-69.37
-40.79
-23.48
Tax paid
-2.28
-120.64
-56.08
Working capital
-22.58
89.98
Other operating items
Operating
-91.94
306.23
Capital expenditure
46.61
226.16
Free cash flow
-45.32
532.39
Equity raised
1,398.17
1,044.04
Investing
-2.47
35.57
Financing
127.82
242.23
Dividends paid
0
0.68
18.46
Net in cash
1,478.19
1,854.91
