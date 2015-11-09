Glodyne Technoserve Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
27.09
42.25
37.14
25.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
596
786.84
486.78
260.87
Net Worth
623.09
829.09
523.92
286.16
Minority Interest
Debt
454.92
377.1
146.25
84.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
66.32
46.37
16.52
11.25
Total Liabilities
1,144.33
1,252.56
686.69
381.54
Fixed Assets
280.96
306.79
120.32
92.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
184.65
187.12
151.55
44.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
66.32
39.31
0.32
0.13
Networking Capital
610.8
689.82
379.48
205.28
Inventories
48.07
4.23
1.57
4.47
Inventory Days
15.31
0.99
0.58
Sundry Debtors
249.71
301.17
181.39
156.25
Debtor Days
79.55
70.57
67.41
Other Current Assets
516.07
614.64
272.57
97.99
Sundry Creditors
-69.64
-46.57
-14.75
-16.35
Creditor Days
22.18
10.91
5.48
Other Current Liabilities
-133.41
-183.65
-61.3
-37.08
Cash
1.6
29.52
35.02
39.15
Total Assets
1,144.33
1,252.56
686.69
381.54
