Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Fifteenth Annual Report

of your Company on the business and operations of the Company, together with the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2012.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs. Lakhs) Particulars Standalone March 31, 2012 March 31,2011 Total Income 161247.06 98881.83 Profit / (Loss) Before Taxes 37769.79 20025.01 Less: Provision for Income Tax (net off short/(excess) provision for earlier years) 12979.80 5100.00 Less: Provision for deferred tax/wealth Tax/fringe benefit tax 914.86 508.85 Profit / (Loss) After Taxes 25704.84 14416.16 Profit available for Appropriation 25704.84 14416.16 Less: Transfer to General Reserve - 1441.62 Less: Proposed Dividend @ 0.15 per share 67.62 1845.80 Less: Provision for Tax on Dividend 10.97 299.44 Add: Balance Brought forward from last year 28683.04 17853.74 Balance carried to Balance Sheet 54309.27 28683.04

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE:

On a Standalone basis, your Company has recorded a total income of 1,61,247.06 Lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2012, an increase of 63.07% compared to last years figure of Rs. 98,881.83 Lakhs. The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Adjustments (EBITDA) stood at Rs. 46,130.47 Lakhs as compared to last years Rs. 24,427.80 Lakhs, recording a growth of 88.84%. The Companys profit after tax stood at Rs. 25,704.84 Lakhs as compared to previous years Rs. 14,416.16 Lakhs, recording a growth of 78.31%. Due to subdued performance of the US subsidiary in view of the non availability of the working capital at US and hence delayed integration, the Consolidated results were lower as compared to the standalone for the year. The detailed analysis of the Companys financial results for the year end is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) Report which is separately annexed as part of the Annual Report.

DIVIDEND:

The Company as per its profit sharing policy, has been extending the profit participation to its shareholders through distribution of dividend. Your Company has been a consistent dividend paying company. Although the performance of your Company during the year under review, had been satisfactory, considering the need to plough back profit for sustaining growth of the Company and to maintain liquidity for timely meeting of business needs, your Directors revised its recommendation for dividend to Rs. 0.15/- per share as against earlier recommended at Rs. 4.60/- per share for the year. This was also in accordance with the approvals from the Lenders. The Board at its meeting held on December 6, 2012 accordingly also approved the changes in the final accounts approved in the earlier meeting and adopted the revised financial statements, giving effect to the new dividend recommendation.

The total dividend payout is Rs. 67.62 lakhs in comparison to the previous year dividend of Rs. 1845.80 lakhs (Previous year a dividend of Rs. 4.20/-on equity share of Rs. 6/- each), excluding the Corporate dividend tax.

FINANCE AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

A) Strategic Acquisitions / Mergers: Domestic Acquisition:

Your Company continued on its growth path through a healthy mix of organic and inorganic route. As a part of the Companys strategy of growing and strengthening its leadership position in services business, your Company had announced the acquisition of Comat Technologies Pvt. Limited (Comat), a leading provider of e-governance services in India, which is pending for closure due to completion of the customary closing conditions. As the acquisition is pending for closure the Consolidated Results do not include the financials of Comat. Comat subsequent to the closure of the acquisition, may act a subsidiary of your Company or may be merged with your Company in order to derive the necessary business and fiscal benefits, subject to necessary approvals.

Comat has been in the business of delivering essential Government and Private services to rural India. Comat has been a pioneer in e-governance services and ran a network of thousands of centers in rural areas for door step delivery of Government services. In addition to delivery of services, Comat has worked with Government in re-engineering processes and using technology to bring efficiency and cost savings to the Government. Most recently, Comat has been involved with piloting and subsequently scaling the UID initiative in several states.

The Comat acquisition together with our technology and service offerings, will help in creating value for all constituents, it will also facilitate the Company to expand its reach in new states and add several key partnerships and relationships with governments for providing citizen centric programs.

B) Warrants issued under the preferential guidelines:

As per the approval granted by the members of the Company at the 14th Annual General Meeting, the Company during the year under review, on receipt of the requisite Stock Exchanges Approvals had issued 15,00,000 warrants, carrying the entitlement of conversion of 1(one) equity share of Rs. 6/- each (Rupees Six only) at Rs. 400/-per warrant to Glodyne Global Private Limited, a promoter group Company. The warrants are due for conversion in April, 2013.

C) Increase in Share Capital:

(i) Allotment on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme:

During the year, 167,930 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 6/- each (post subdivision) has been issued on the exercise of Stock Options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2006 of the Company. As a result of the above, the Companys paid up capital stood increased to Rs. 26,39,59,260 consisting of 4,39,93,210 equity shares of Rs. 6/- each.

(ii) Allotment on Conversion of warrants issued under the preferential guidelines:

On June 23, 2010, 6,00,000 warrants were issued to Glodyne Global Pvt. Limited, a promoter group Company, as per members approval granted at 13th Annual General Meeting. The said warrants carried entitlement of conversion in to 1(one) equity share of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten only). Post split, the allotted warrants were effected into 10,00,000 warrants, carrying the entitlement of conversion of 1(one) equity share of Rs. 6/- each (Rupees Six only). The Promoter Warrant holder has exercised its right and converted the warrants into equity shares at a price of Rs. 432 per share. Accordingly, during the year under review, 10,00,000 equity shares were allotted to Glodyne Global, thereby increasing the paid up equity share capital from 4,39,93,210 to 4,49,93,210 shares of Rs. 6/- each (Rupees Six only) as on March 31, 2012.

DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Alok Sharma will be retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Due to his other business plans and pre occupations, Mr. Sharma has not sought his re-appointment.

During the year, Mr. Bryan Sanderson, Dr. Mohan Kaul and Mr. Samar Ray who were appointed as Additional Directors on the Board, were appointed as Directors liable to retire by rotation, as per the shareholders approval granted at the Annual General Meeting dated 15th September 2011.

Subsequent to the year end, Mr. Shantanu Rooj, Whole time director of the Company has ceased to be director of the Company.

Shareholders attention is drawn to the relevant items appearing in the Notice of the A.G.M. and the explanatory statement, seeking the approval of the members in this matter.

EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEME

In accordance with the Glodyne Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2010 of the Company, a total number of 680220 Stock Options (post subdivision no.) were granted during the year by the Compensation Committee. No fresh grants were made under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2006 of the Company. The particulars required under the SEBI (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 are annexed to and form part of this report. No employee was issued Stock Option during the year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of grant. The Scheme is applicable to the eligible employees which include employees and directors of the Company and its subsidiary companies.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company has complied with the Corporate Governance norms as stipulated under the provisions of the Listing Agreement entered into with the Stock Exchanges. A separate section on Corporate Governance Report and a Certificate from the Companys Statutory Auditors confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance by the Company as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement are annexed to and forming part of this report.

STATUTORY INFORMATIONS:

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, EFFORTS FOR EXPORT MARKET

DEVELOPMENT, R & D ACTIVITIES, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

As required under Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules made thereunder, the necessary details are given hereunder:

Conservation of Energy

As your Companys business comprises of Technology IMS, which is service driven, the operations are not energy intensive. Hence there are no particulars required to be furnished in respect of conservation of energy. However, as a responsible corporate citizen, the Company carries out various energy conservation measures, including use of equipments for minimizing power consumption.

Export Market Development

The Company has export market in terms of its services and the primary market overseas has been the US. The Company has been making further efforts to offshore the activities carried out in the US by its subsidiaries, which includes internal outsourcing and client servicing. The Company focuses on offshore servicing of US clients, thereby increasing export share.

Research & Development Activities

There is a constant endeavour at your Company to upgrade its products / services offerings. For such purposes, the Company invests and carries out the research and development activities. To enhance the capabilities of service delivery, Company has in house developed mobile application for its on field support services. It has resulted in efficiency improvements and cost savings. The Company also carried out virtualization of the Data Centers at US, which resulted in better performance of the data centers and efficiency.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo / Technology Absorption

During the year under review, the Company has earned Rs. 2,377.76 Lakhs in foreign currency (Previous year Rs. 15,223.08 Lakhs) and has spent Rs. 193.58 Lakhs (Previous year Rs. 37.28 Lakhs). Details of the same are available vide note nos. B - 28 and 29 of the Notes forming part of the Audited Accounts, attached herewith.

The Company has not imported any foreign technology and hence the requisite particulars in this regard are Nil.

Explanation in respect of Auditors comments in the Audit Report.

The Board gives the following explanations on the comments of Auditors reported in the Annexure to Auditors Report:

1) Refer point (ix) (a) of the Annexure to the Auditors Report to the members - There are certain delays in the payment of certain statutory dues. However, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the same and the post the year end the process of payment of the same was already initiated. The management opines that in future, your Company will be able to meet its obligation in time.

2) Refer point 4 of the Auditors Report to the members on Consolidated Financial Statements - Even though there is no mandatory requirement of conducting audit of the said subsidiary as per the US laws, the US GAAP and Indian GAAP Audit of the Decision One Corporation have been carried out by the US Auditors. However, the pending certain previous year confirmations, the report in respect of the year under review was pending for release by them on the date of adoption of the accounts.

DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS UNDER SECTION 217(2A):

The disclosure about the details of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits specified under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, during the year under review forms part of the Directors Report. However, having regard to the provisions of Section 219 (i) (b) (iv) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to all the shareholders of the Company and others entitled thereto. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company. The statement is also available for inspection at the registered office during working hours upto the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Directors hereby confirm:

(i) that in the preparation of the accounts for the inancial year ended March 31, 2012, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) that the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the inancial year under review and of the proit for the year under review;

(iii) that the Directors have taken proper and suficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) that the Directors have prepared the accounts for the inancial year ended March 31, 2012 on a going concern basis.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

As on March 31, 2012, your Companys subsidiaries included Glodyne Peoplepower Limited, Smaarftech Technologies Private Limited, Glodyne Technoserve Inc., DecisionOne Corporation USA and its 2 US subsidiaries, Glodyne Technoserve East Inc., Front Office Technologies, Inc., Compulink USA Inc., Compulink Software Pte. Ltd., Compulink Europe Ltd.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs has granted general exemption under Section 212(8) of the Companies Act, 1956 exempting companies from attaching copies of the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account, Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors of Subsidiaries as specified under Section 212(1) of the Companies Act, 1956 subject to publication of certain summarised financial information of the subsidiaries in the Annual Report. Also, as required, the Company has attached to this report, Consolidated Audited Accounts of the Company and all its subsidiaries. Accordingly these documents related to subsidiaries are not attached to the Balance Sheet and the summarised financial information related to subsidiaries is included in the Annual Report. The annual accounts of the subsidiaries along with the related information will be made available to the Members seeking such information at any point of time. The annual accounts of the subsidiaries are also available for inspection during business hours at the Registered Ofice of the Company for inspection by any interested shareholder.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits falling within the purview of Section 58A of the Companys Act, 1956 during the year under review, and as such, no principal or interest amount was outstanding on the date of the Balance sheet.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES: Green Initiative

As permitted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in its circular "Green Initiative in Corporate Governance" issued towards encouraging paperless compliances, the Company intends to disseminate the Annual Report and related communications for FY- 2011-2012 in electronic mode.

Going forward also the Companys communications / documents (including Notice of General Meetings, Audited Financial Statements, Directors Report, Auditors Report and all other documents including Postal Ballot documents) as may be allowed from time to time, by MCA will be send in electronic mode to the registered e-mail addresses of the Members as provided / updated by you and made available to the Company by the Depositories, which will be deemed to be your registered e-mail address for serving the necessary communications / documents.

Your directors also requests you to register your e-mail address with your DP for the purpose of serving of documents by the Company in electronic mode, if your e-mail address is not registered with your Depository Participant (DP).

Glodyne Care Foundation

The Company through its social trust titled "Glodyne Care Foundation"

supports its social initiatives. The foundation is setup with the object of imparting education, helping the down trodden, etc. The Foundation embodies corporate systems and processes driven organization operating on a not for proit basis, with the overall aim to create and support meaningful and innovative activities that will address some of Indias most pressing development challenges.

AUDITORS:

The Present Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. N M Kapadia and Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, hold their office until the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The present auditors have confirmed their willingness and eligibility under Section 224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956 for their reappointment for the financial year ending 2012-13 at a remuneration to be decided by the Board of Directors or Committee thereof.

Your Directors recommend their re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for your approval.

HUMAN CAPITAL:

The Companys present human capital comprises organic resources and additions made through the overseas acquisitions. The Company has a strong outsourced model for various projects which creates local employment. The Company carries out various initiatives for the talent management within the organization and to this intent, various employee centric programs such -Excellence workshops, etc have been designed and are carried out to promote healthy competition, motivate the workforce, and aligning them to the organizations objectives. Your Company is an equal opportunities Employer.

QUALITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has been certified with by International Organization for Standardization (ISO) with ISO 27001, the highest certification standard on information security. The Company is also an ISO 9001:2000 certified and CMMi level 3 compliant Company. The Process methodologies are followed to ensure quality deliverables to clients.

AWARDS & ACCOLADES:

During the year under review, your Company was awarded with the following Awards:

• Best Under a Billion 2011 award for the year by Forbes Asia

• Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award awarded to Mr. Annand Sarnaaik at the The Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2011

• E-Shakti project of Glodyne was adjudged as the winner at EDGE awards at INTEROP 2011 .

• E-Shakti was declared as the best ICT initiative in the Country at the PC Quest 2011 Awards

• Glodyne was chosen as the best "Best Government to Citizen Initiative" Company at the E-World Awards 2011

• Glodynes Education Managed Services was announced as the winner at "World Education Award 2011"

• Glodyne received Asias Best Employer Brand Award 2011 under the categories of Best Employer Brand - Talent Management and in the Continuous Innovation at HR Strategy

• Ranked as one of the top performing mid sized companies by Inc India

• Winner at the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 AsiaPac Program 2011 and Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Program 2011

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Board of Directors put on record their sincere thanks to the clients, vendors, bankers, media, analysts for their continued support and cooperation.

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the business associates and shareholders. Your Directors also thank all the Government and regulatory authorities connected with the Companys business for their support during the year.

Your Directors also appreciate and value the contribution of each member of Glodyne family including the contribution of the employees at all levels in the growth of the organization.

Annexure to the Directors Report

Information to be disclosed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 (during the F.Y. ended March 31, 2012):

A. Summary of Status of ESOPs Granted

The position of the existing schemes is summarized as under -

Sr. No. Particulars ESOP 2006 ESOP 2010 1 Details of the Meeting Authorized by Shareholders of the Company on 29th September 2006 Authorized by Shareholders of the Company on 24th December 2010 2 The Pricing Formula "Market price" as defined by SEBI "Market price" as defined by SEBI 3 Options Granted* 2,959,773 18,61,200 4 Options Vested and Exercisable* 382,807 45,108 5 Options Exercised* 15,70,450 0 6 Options Cancelled* 587,276 382,601 7 Options Lapsed* 0 1353 8 Total Number of Options in force * 802,047 14,77,246 9 Variation in terms of ESOP Not Applicable Not Applicable 10 Total number of shares arising as a result of exercise of options 15,70,450 0 11 Money realized by exercise of options during the year (Rs. In Lakhs) 730.54 0

*The options have been adjusted for split - Face value of Rs. 10 split to face value of Rs. 6 as on February 10,2011 and a bonus of 1:1 share as on August 20,2009

B. Employee-wise details of options granted during the financial

year 2011-12 to:

(i) Senior managerial personnel no. 10 (ii) Employees who were granted, during any one year, options amounting to 5% or more of the options granted during the year 4 (iii) Identified employees who were granted option, during any one year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the company at the time of grant. Nil

C. Weighted average Fair Value of Options granted during the year whose

(a) Exercise price equals market price 134.06 (b) Exercise price is greater than market price NA (c) Exercise price is less than market price 230.50

Weighted average Exercise price of options granted during the year whose

(a) Exercise price equals market price 280.10 (b) Exercise price is greater than market price NA (c) Exercise price is less than market price 6.00

Where the company has calculated the employee compensation cost using the intrinsic value of the stock options, the difference between the employee compensation cost so computed and the employee compensation cost that shall have been recognized if it had used the fair value of the options, shall be disclosed. The impact of this difference on profits and on EPS of the company shall also be disclosed. The stock-based compensation cost calculated as per the intrinsic value method for the financial year 2011-12 is Rs. 21.19 Lakhs. If the stock-based compensation cost was calculated as per the fair value method, the total cost to be recognised in the financial statements for the year 2011-12 would be Rs. 841.41 Lakhs. The profits would have been lower by Rs. 841.41 lakhs and basic and diluted earnings per share would have been lower by Rs. 1.86 & Rs. 1.76 respectively.

E. Method and Assumptions used to estimate the fair value of options granted during the year:

The fair value has been calculated using the Black Scholes Option Pricing model.

The Assumptions used in the model are as follows: