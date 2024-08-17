Summary

yIncorporated in Sep.96 under the name of Zenith Networks Ltd, which was later changed to Zenith Infotech Ltd (ZIL) in Dec.96. The company forms a part of Zenith Computers group. Zenith Computers is a Rs. 200 crores company engaged in the manufacture of personal computers (PCs). ZIL was incorporated to cater the needs of network integration services of clients. During the porcess of implementing networking solutions for clients ZIL saw the demand for various software services of clients. It entered the software business in Dec.96 and has been able to leverage on the brand name as well as the large customer base of Zenith Computers. Currently it has over 100 clients availing its SuperNET and Net.Enterprise service. Offering solutions of international standard and high quality, ZIL gives an unmatched return on investment to clients. With worldclass skills in Web Technology, Middleware, networking, database and distributed systems technology, ZIL is uniquely placed in providing turnkey solutions as well as great software products to customers. It has its technical R&D and software development center based in Andheri, Bombay.In Dec.99, it came out with a issue of 34,75,000 equity shares of Rs 10/-each at a premium of Rs. 100/- per share to public and Rs. 115/- per share to FIs, MFs etc. to finance building of Software Development Center, strengthening the infrastructure of the company, establishing overseas offices/subsidiaries, to meet long term marketing expenses etc.The Compan

