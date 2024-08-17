iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Infotech Ltd Share Price

2.6
(-3.70%)
Nov 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Zenith Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.6

Prev. Close

2.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

2.6

Day's Low

2.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-36.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zenith Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Zenith Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zenith Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:17 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.88%

Non-Promoter- 5.53%

Institutions: 5.53%

Non-Institutions: 29.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zenith Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

12.68

12.68

12.68

12.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-32.46

69.67

99.7

142.91

Net Worth

-19.78

82.35

112.38

155.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

106.61

494.46

yoy growth (%)

-78.43

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-44.64

-99.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-59.5

16.87

Depreciation

-12.69

-40.41

Tax paid

0

-29.75

Working capital

-159.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarSep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.43

Op profit growth

-152.08

EBIT growth

-182.33

Net profit growth

37.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2013Sept-2012Sept-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

152.55

156.13

548.22

312.58

222.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

152.55

156.13

548.22

312.58

222.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.53

5.32

27.95

0.43

0.03

Zenith Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zenith Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Raj Kumar Saraf

Director

Vijay Mukhi

Managing Director

Akash Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zenith Infotech Ltd

Summary

yIncorporated in Sep.96 under the name of Zenith Networks Ltd, which was later changed to Zenith Infotech Ltd (ZIL) in Dec.96. The company forms a part of Zenith Computers group. Zenith Computers is a Rs. 200 crores company engaged in the manufacture of personal computers (PCs). ZIL was incorporated to cater the needs of network integration services of clients. During the porcess of implementing networking solutions for clients ZIL saw the demand for various software services of clients. It entered the software business in Dec.96 and has been able to leverage on the brand name as well as the large customer base of Zenith Computers. Currently it has over 100 clients availing its SuperNET and Net.Enterprise service. Offering solutions of international standard and high quality, ZIL gives an unmatched return on investment to clients. With worldclass skills in Web Technology, Middleware, networking, database and distributed systems technology, ZIL is uniquely placed in providing turnkey solutions as well as great software products to customers. It has its technical R&D and software development center based in Andheri, Bombay.In Dec.99, it came out with a issue of 34,75,000 equity shares of Rs 10/-each at a premium of Rs. 100/- per share to public and Rs. 115/- per share to FIs, MFs etc. to finance building of Software Development Center, strengthening the infrastructure of the company, establishing overseas offices/subsidiaries, to meet long term marketing expenses etc.The Compan
Invest wise with Expert advice

