Zenith Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
-59.5
16.87
Depreciation
-12.69
-40.41
Tax paid
0
-29.75
Working capital
-159.05
Other operating items
Operating
-231.24
Capital expenditure
84.38
Free cash flow
-146.86
Equity raised
228.87
Investing
-20.92
Financing
614.9
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
675.98
