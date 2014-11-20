Zenith Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
12.68
12.68
12.68
12.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.46
69.67
99.7
142.91
Net Worth
-19.78
82.35
112.38
155.59
Minority Interest
Debt
307.45
307.45
307.45
307.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
92.39
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
380.06
389.8
419.83
463.04
Fixed Assets
207.19
192.73
108.35
188.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
99
26.25
47.17
77.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
70.59
139.58
130.64
161.07
Inventories
29.94
27.57
16.36
8.79
Inventory Days
94.38
12.07
Sundry Debtors
96.68
128.82
139.15
96.16
Debtor Days
441.01
102.71
Other Current Assets
64.84
150.4
130.68
102.37
Sundry Creditors
-16.73
-16.29
-3.21
-4.36
Creditor Days
55.76
2.36
Other Current Liabilities
-104.14
-150.92
-152.34
-41.89
Cash
3.29
31.24
133.67
35.7
Total Assets
380.07
389.8
419.83
463.04
