iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenith Infotech Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.6
(-3.70%)
Nov 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012

Gross Sales

73.94

79.16

73.37

75.56

80.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

73.94

79.16

73.37

75.56

80.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.66

3.88

1.64

2.16

3.17

Total Income

76.59

83.05

75.02

77.72

83.73

Total Expenditure

111.87

119.76

137.38

123.97

91.33

PBIDT

-35.29

-36.7

-62.36

-46.25

-7.59

Interest

0.75

0.95

0.57

0.4

1

PBDT

-36.04

-37.66

-62.93

-46.65

-8.6

Depreciation

8.56

8.47

7.26

6.63

6.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0.2

0

0.14

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-44.72

-46.34

-70.2

-53.43

-14.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-44.72

-46.34

-70.2

-53.43

-14.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-18.95

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-44.72

-46.34

-51.25

-53.43

-14.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-35.27

0

-55.36

0

-11.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.68

12.68

12.68

12.68

12.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

44,52,527

44,52,527

44,52,527

44,52,527

44,52,527

Public Shareholding (%)

35.11

35.11

35.11

35.11

35.11

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

82,28,852

82,28,852

82,28,852

82,28,852

82,28,852

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

64.88

64.88

64.88

64.88

64.88

PBIDTM(%)

-47.72

-46.36

-84.98

-61.2

-9.42

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-60.49

-58.53

-95.68

-70.7

-18.26

Zenith Infotech Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Infotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.