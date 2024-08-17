Zenith Infotech Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
73.94
79.16
73.37
75.56
80.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
73.94
79.16
73.37
75.56
80.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.66
3.88
1.64
2.16
3.17
Total Income
76.59
83.05
75.02
77.72
83.73
Total Expenditure
111.87
119.76
137.38
123.97
91.33
PBIDT
-35.29
-36.7
-62.36
-46.25
-7.59
Interest
0.75
0.95
0.57
0.4
1
PBDT
-36.04
-37.66
-62.93
-46.65
-8.6
Depreciation
8.56
8.47
7.26
6.63
6.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0.2
0
0.14
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-44.72
-46.34
-70.2
-53.43
-14.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-44.72
-46.34
-70.2
-53.43
-14.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-18.95
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-44.72
-46.34
-51.25
-53.43
-14.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-35.27
0
-55.36
0
-11.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.68
12.68
12.68
12.68
12.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
44,52,527
44,52,527
44,52,527
44,52,527
44,52,527
Public Shareholding (%)
35.11
35.11
35.11
35.11
35.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
82,28,852
82,28,852
82,28,852
82,28,852
82,28,852
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
64.88
64.88
64.88
64.88
64.88
PBIDTM(%)
-47.72
-46.36
-84.98
-61.2
-9.42
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-60.49
-58.53
-95.68
-70.7
-18.26
