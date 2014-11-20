Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
106.61
494.46
yoy growth (%)
-78.43
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-44.64
-99.29
As % of sales
41.87
20.08
Other costs
-112.27
-298.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
105.31
60.38
Operating profit
-50.31
96.59
OPM
-47.19
19.53
Depreciation
-12.69
-40.41
Interest expense
-1.77
-53.24
Other income
5.27
13.93
Profit before tax
-59.5
16.87
Taxes
0
-29.75
Tax rate
0
-176.35
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-59.5
-12.88
Exceptional items
0
-30.32
Net profit
-59.5
-43.21
yoy growth (%)
37.71
NPM
-55.81
-8.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.