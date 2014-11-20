iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenith Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.6
(-3.70%)
Nov 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

106.61

494.46

yoy growth (%)

-78.43

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-44.64

-99.29

As % of sales

41.87

20.08

Other costs

-112.27

-298.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

105.31

60.38

Operating profit

-50.31

96.59

OPM

-47.19

19.53

Depreciation

-12.69

-40.41

Interest expense

-1.77

-53.24

Other income

5.27

13.93

Profit before tax

-59.5

16.87

Taxes

0

-29.75

Tax rate

0

-176.35

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-59.5

-12.88

Exceptional items

0

-30.32

Net profit

-59.5

-43.21

yoy growth (%)

37.71

NPM

-55.81

-8.73

Zenith Infotech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Infotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.