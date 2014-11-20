Zenith Infotech Ltd Management Discussions

Zenith Infotech Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ZENITH INFOTECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Companys business comprises of domestic and overseas operations:
During the year the overseas operations of the company registered strong
growth. Revenues from our overseas operations increased to Rs. 27731 Lacs
from Rs. 18372 Lacs during the previous year . This growth was driven by
the sales of the companys SAAZ remote management software, Virtual NOC
remote management service and the backup and disaster recovery (BDR)
product line. Being a software product company, the company sells its
products through a vast network of resellers in North America and UK. The
companys reseller network grew from approximately 3,000 resellers at the
end of 2008-2009 to more than 5,000 resellers at the end of 2009-2010. The
number of enterprises using the companys SAAZ product and Virtual NOC
service increased from approximately 22,000 at the end of 2008-2009 to over
25,000 customers at the end of 2009-2010. With respect to the companys BDR
product, the number of installations increased from approximately 9,000 at
the end of 2008-2009 to over 12,000 at the end of 2009-2010.
Towards the end of the financial year, the company launched a new product
in the backup and disaster recovery segment called ARCA (Advanced Recovery
and Continuity Appliance). ARCA is a business continuity product designed
for mid-market and enterprise customers as compared to the companys BDR
product which is meant for SMB (small and medium business) customers. In
the current year the company is launching its SmartStyle Computing line of
products targeted towards the upcoming Cloud Computing segment. As of now
the product is in trial with over 50 customers and the company anticipates
launching this product towards the end of 2010.
The Company has good internal control systems, the adequacy of which has
been reported by its auditors in their report as required under the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003. The discussion on financial
performance of the Company is covered in the Directors Report. The number
of people employed as on March 31, 2010 was 764.