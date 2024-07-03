SectorIT - Software
Open₹23.58
Prev. Close₹23.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹225.54
Day's High₹23.6
Day's Low₹22.76
52 Week's High₹45.8
52 Week's Low₹21.1
Book Value₹3.52
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,282.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
276.68
274.85
274.03
269.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62.8
149.02
215.23
231.87
Net Worth
213.88
423.87
489.26
501.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.16
10.79
19.16
179.93
yoy growth (%)
170.25
-43.68
-89.35
-44.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.61
-6.16
-7.39
-62.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28.82
8.91
-24.55
-1.99
Depreciation
-1.93
-5.62
-6.25
-7.03
Tax paid
-0.29
-1.18
0.02
-1.57
Working capital
6.03
7.23
-30.76
-43.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
170.25
-43.68
-89.35
-44.53
Op profit growth
-175.31
171.18
-124.92
-79.79
EBIT growth
213.75
-137.65
-806.34
-93.87
Net profit growth
-112.73
739.29
-7,765.62
-104.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
309.72
278.69
333.44
372.03
364.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
309.72
278.69
333.44
372.03
364.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.73
8.16
10.37
10.28
13.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anil Singhvi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Poornima K Prabhu
Managing Director & CEO
Nisha Dutt
Independent Director
Archana Muthappa
Independent Director
Rupinder Goel
Independent Director
Murali Kalyanaraman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Subex Ltd was incorporated in year 1994 as a private limited company with the name Subex Systems. The Company was converted into a public limited company in the year 1996.Subex is a leading global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to achieve competitive advantage through Business Optimization - thereby enabling them to improve their operational efficiency to deliver enhanced service experiences to subscribers.The Company pioneered the concept of a Revenue Operations Center (ROC) - a centralized approach that sustains profitable growth and financial health through coordinated operational control. Their product portfolio powers the ROC and its best-in-class solutions such as revenue assurance, fraud management, credit risk management, cost management, route optimization, data integrity management and interconnect / inter-party settlement.The Company also offers a scalable Managed Services program and has been the market leader in Business optimization for four consecutive years according to Analysys Mason (2007, 2008, 2009 & 2010). Business optimisation includes fraud, revenue assurance, analytics, cost management and credit risk management. The company has been awarded the Global Telecoms Business Innovation Award 2011 along with Swisscom for the industrys first successful Risk Reward Sharing model for Fraud Management.It serves over 200 customers spread across 70 countries. Their customers include 16 of top 20 wir
The Subex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subex Ltd is ₹1282.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Subex Ltd is 0 and 6.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subex Ltd is ₹21.1 and ₹45.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Subex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.69%, 3 Years at -24.48%, 1 Year at -30.93%, 6 Month at -28.57%, 3 Month at -16.96% and 1 Month at -3.58%.
