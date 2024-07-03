Summary

Subex Ltd was incorporated in year 1994 as a private limited company with the name Subex Systems. The Company was converted into a public limited company in the year 1996.Subex is a leading global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to achieve competitive advantage through Business Optimization - thereby enabling them to improve their operational efficiency to deliver enhanced service experiences to subscribers.The Company pioneered the concept of a Revenue Operations Center (ROC) - a centralized approach that sustains profitable growth and financial health through coordinated operational control. Their product portfolio powers the ROC and its best-in-class solutions such as revenue assurance, fraud management, credit risk management, cost management, route optimization, data integrity management and interconnect / inter-party settlement.The Company also offers a scalable Managed Services program and has been the market leader in Business optimization for four consecutive years according to Analysys Mason (2007, 2008, 2009 & 2010). Business optimisation includes fraud, revenue assurance, analytics, cost management and credit risk management. The company has been awarded the Global Telecoms Business Innovation Award 2011 along with Swisscom for the industrys first successful Risk Reward Sharing model for Fraud Management.It serves over 200 customers spread across 70 countries. Their customers include 16 of top 20 wir

