Subex Ltd Share Price

22.76
(-2.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:56 AM

  • Open23.58
  • Day's High23.6
  • 52 Wk High45.8
  • Prev. Close23.45
  • Day's Low22.76
  • 52 Wk Low 21.1
  • Turnover (lac)225.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value3.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,282.94
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Subex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

23.58

Prev. Close

23.45

Turnover(Lac.)

225.54

Day's High

23.6

Day's Low

22.76

52 Week's High

45.8

52 Week's Low

21.1

Book Value

3.52

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,282.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Subex Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

Subex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Subex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.07%

Institutions: 1.06%

Non-Institutions: 97.54%

Custodian: 1.38%

Share Price

Subex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

276.68

274.85

274.03

269.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62.8

149.02

215.23

231.87

Net Worth

213.88

423.87

489.26

501.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

29.16

10.79

19.16

179.93

yoy growth (%)

170.25

-43.68

-89.35

-44.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.61

-6.16

-7.39

-62.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28.82

8.91

-24.55

-1.99

Depreciation

-1.93

-5.62

-6.25

-7.03

Tax paid

-0.29

-1.18

0.02

-1.57

Working capital

6.03

7.23

-30.76

-43.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

170.25

-43.68

-89.35

-44.53

Op profit growth

-175.31

171.18

-124.92

-79.79

EBIT growth

213.75

-137.65

-806.34

-93.87

Net profit growth

-112.73

739.29

-7,765.62

-104.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

309.72

278.69

333.44

372.03

364.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

309.72

278.69

333.44

372.03

364.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.73

8.16

10.37

10.28

13.24

Subex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Subex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Anil Singhvi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Poornima K Prabhu

Managing Director & CEO

Nisha Dutt

Independent Director

Archana Muthappa

Independent Director

Rupinder Goel

Independent Director

Murali Kalyanaraman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Subex Ltd

Summary

Subex Ltd was incorporated in year 1994 as a private limited company with the name Subex Systems. The Company was converted into a public limited company in the year 1996.Subex is a leading global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to achieve competitive advantage through Business Optimization - thereby enabling them to improve their operational efficiency to deliver enhanced service experiences to subscribers.The Company pioneered the concept of a Revenue Operations Center (ROC) - a centralized approach that sustains profitable growth and financial health through coordinated operational control. Their product portfolio powers the ROC and its best-in-class solutions such as revenue assurance, fraud management, credit risk management, cost management, route optimization, data integrity management and interconnect / inter-party settlement.The Company also offers a scalable Managed Services program and has been the market leader in Business optimization for four consecutive years according to Analysys Mason (2007, 2008, 2009 & 2010). Business optimisation includes fraud, revenue assurance, analytics, cost management and credit risk management. The company has been awarded the Global Telecoms Business Innovation Award 2011 along with Swisscom for the industrys first successful Risk Reward Sharing model for Fraud Management.It serves over 200 customers spread across 70 countries. Their customers include 16 of top 20 wir
Company FAQs

What is the Subex Ltd share price today?

The Subex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Subex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subex Ltd is ₹1282.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Subex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Subex Ltd is 0 and 6.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Subex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subex Ltd is ₹21.1 and ₹45.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Subex Ltd?

Subex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.69%, 3 Years at -24.48%, 1 Year at -30.93%, 6 Month at -28.57%, 3 Month at -16.96% and 1 Month at -3.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Subex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Subex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 1.07 %
Public - 97.55 %

