Subex Ltd Quarterly Results

22.24
(2.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

74.16

68.16

83.8

81.82

76.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.16

68.16

83.8

81.82

76.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.42

1.92

2.69

1.41

1.28

Total Income

79.58

70.08

86.49

83.23

78.09

Total Expenditure

72.27

74.2

228.67

81.24

81.38

PBIDT

7.31

-4.12

-142.18

1.99

-3.29

Interest

0.59

0.59

0.64

0.63

0.66

PBDT

6.72

-4.71

-142.82

1.36

-3.95

Depreciation

3.73

3.66

3.78

3.75

4.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.34

2.7

2.84

2.2

1.73

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.14

7.07

0.3

1.17

Reported Profit After Tax

0.62

-11.21

-156.51

-4.89

-11.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.62

-11.21

-156.51

-4.89

-11.05

Extra-ordinary Items

1.85

0

-138.04

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.23

-11.21

-18.47

-4.89

-11.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

-0.2

-2.83

-0.09

-0.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

281

281

281

281

281

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.85

-6.04

-169.66

2.43

-4.28

PBDTM(%)

9.06

-6.91

-170.42

1.66

-5.14

PATM(%)

0.83

-16.44

-186.76

-5.97

-14.38

