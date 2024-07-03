Subex Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
74.16
68.16
83.8
81.82
76.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.16
68.16
83.8
81.82
76.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.42
1.92
2.69
1.41
1.28
Total Income
79.58
70.08
86.49
83.23
78.09
Total Expenditure
72.27
74.2
228.67
81.24
81.38
PBIDT
7.31
-4.12
-142.18
1.99
-3.29
Interest
0.59
0.59
0.64
0.63
0.66
PBDT
6.72
-4.71
-142.82
1.36
-3.95
Depreciation
3.73
3.66
3.78
3.75
4.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.34
2.7
2.84
2.2
1.73
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.14
7.07
0.3
1.17
Reported Profit After Tax
0.62
-11.21
-156.51
-4.89
-11.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.62
-11.21
-156.51
-4.89
-11.05
Extra-ordinary Items
1.85
0
-138.04
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.23
-11.21
-18.47
-4.89
-11.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
-0.2
-2.83
-0.09
-0.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
281
281
281
281
281
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.85
-6.04
-169.66
2.43
-4.28
PBDTM(%)
9.06
-6.91
-170.42
1.66
-5.14
PATM(%)
0.83
-16.44
-186.76
-5.97
-14.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.