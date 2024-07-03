Subex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
225.92
231.42
254.64
275.87
260.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
225.92
231.42
254.64
275.87
260.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.04
4.44
8.37
8.56
9.89
Total Income
229.96
235.86
263.01
284.43
270.6
Total Expenditure
244.66
225.31
220.51
203.19
529.39
PBIDT
-14.7
10.55
42.5
81.24
-258.79
Interest
1.99
1.86
1.62
2.51
4.25
PBDT
-16.69
8.69
40.88
78.73
-263.04
Depreciation
11.81
10.17
7.4
11.55
11.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.43
8.04
8.08
9.97
7.29
Deferred Tax
1.29
-5.48
5.02
21.09
19.64
Reported Profit After Tax
-35.22
-4.04
20.38
36.12
-301.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-35.22
-4.04
20.38
36.12
-301.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
1.54
-290.73
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-35.22
-4.04
20.38
34.58
-10.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.64
-0.07
0.37
0.67
-5.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
10
0
Equity
281
281
281
281
562
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.5
4.55
16.69
29.44
-99.26
PBDTM(%)
-7.38
3.75
16.05
28.53
-100.89
PATM(%)
-15.58
-1.74
8
13.09
-115.5
