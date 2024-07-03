iifl-logo-icon 1
Subex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.98
(-1.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

225.92

231.42

254.64

275.87

260.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

225.92

231.42

254.64

275.87

260.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.04

4.44

8.37

8.56

9.89

Total Income

229.96

235.86

263.01

284.43

270.6

Total Expenditure

244.66

225.31

220.51

203.19

529.39

PBIDT

-14.7

10.55

42.5

81.24

-258.79

Interest

1.99

1.86

1.62

2.51

4.25

PBDT

-16.69

8.69

40.88

78.73

-263.04

Depreciation

11.81

10.17

7.4

11.55

11.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.43

8.04

8.08

9.97

7.29

Deferred Tax

1.29

-5.48

5.02

21.09

19.64

Reported Profit After Tax

-35.22

-4.04

20.38

36.12

-301.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-35.22

-4.04

20.38

36.12

-301.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

1.54

-290.73

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-35.22

-4.04

20.38

34.58

-10.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.64

-0.07

0.37

0.67

-5.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

10

0

Equity

281

281

281

281

562

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.5

4.55

16.69

29.44

-99.26

PBDTM(%)

-7.38

3.75

16.05

28.53

-100.89

PATM(%)

-15.58

-1.74

8

13.09

-115.5

QUICKLINKS FOR Subex Ltd

