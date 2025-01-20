iifl-logo-icon 1
Subex Ltd Key Ratios

21.05
(3.44%)
Jan 20, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.93

12.53

-9.23

10.81

Op profit growth

14.29

151.47

-61.53

32.77

EBIT growth

4.5

180.65

-68.12

47.99

Net profit growth

-119.21

-1,401.49

-147.83

-41.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.47

23.61

10.56

24.93

EBIT margin

24.04

23.45

9.4

26.77

Net profit margin

13.9

-73.74

6.37

-12.09

RoCE

14.06

11.79

3.59

10.44

RoNW

2.43

-10.39

0.7

-1.52

RoA

2.03

-9.27

0.6

-1.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.92

-4.79

0.37

0

Dividend per share

0.75

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.67

-5.05

0.27

-0.95

Book value per share

9.76

9.17

13.86

13.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

38.64

-0.64

20.72

0

P/CEPS

52.66

-0.6

27.79

-11.59

P/B

3.64

0.33

0.55

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

18.23

1.29

12.06

6.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

53.09

0

0

0

Tax payout

-43.52

-39.33

-60.35

-12.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

93.99

92.48

118.96

117.46

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-21.24

-19.5

-19.73

-23.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-30.22

-15.17

-3.93

-4.69

Net debt / equity

-0.21

-0.08

0

0.16

Net debt / op. profit

-1.21

-0.49

-0.02

1.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-53

-47.82

-53.86

-44.41

Other costs

-20.51

-28.56

-35.56

-30.65

