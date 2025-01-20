Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.93
12.53
-9.23
10.81
Op profit growth
14.29
151.47
-61.53
32.77
EBIT growth
4.5
180.65
-68.12
47.99
Net profit growth
-119.21
-1,401.49
-147.83
-41.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.47
23.61
10.56
24.93
EBIT margin
24.04
23.45
9.4
26.77
Net profit margin
13.9
-73.74
6.37
-12.09
RoCE
14.06
11.79
3.59
10.44
RoNW
2.43
-10.39
0.7
-1.52
RoA
2.03
-9.27
0.6
-1.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.92
-4.79
0.37
0
Dividend per share
0.75
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.67
-5.05
0.27
-0.95
Book value per share
9.76
9.17
13.86
13.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
38.64
-0.64
20.72
0
P/CEPS
52.66
-0.6
27.79
-11.59
P/B
3.64
0.33
0.55
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
18.23
1.29
12.06
6.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
53.09
0
0
0
Tax payout
-43.52
-39.33
-60.35
-12.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
93.99
92.48
118.96
117.46
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-21.24
-19.5
-19.73
-23.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-30.22
-15.17
-3.93
-4.69
Net debt / equity
-0.21
-0.08
0
0.16
Net debt / op. profit
-1.21
-0.49
-0.02
1.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-53
-47.82
-53.86
-44.41
Other costs
-20.51
-28.56
-35.56
-30.65
