Subex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.22
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:49:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Subex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

29.16

10.79

19.16

179.93

yoy growth (%)

170.25

-43.68

-89.35

-44.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.61

-6.16

-7.39

-62.48

As % of sales

46.67

57.08

38.56

34.72

Other costs

-10.73

-11.03

-14.13

-107.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.79

102.22

73.74

60.01

Operating profit

4.82

-6.4

-2.36

9.47

OPM

16.52

-59.31

-12.31

5.26

Depreciation

-1.93

-5.62

-6.25

-7.03

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.32

-0.04

-5.47

Other income

26.07

21.25

-15.9

1.03

Profit before tax

28.82

8.91

-24.55

-1.99

Taxes

-0.29

-1.18

0.02

-1.57

Tax rate

-1

-13.24

-0.08

78.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.53

7.73

-24.53

-3.56

Exceptional items

-2.31

-213.61

0

3.89

Net profit

26.22

-205.88

-24.53

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-112.73

739.29

-7,765.62

-104.68

NPM

89.91

-1,908.06

-128.02

0.17

