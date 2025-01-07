Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29.16
10.79
19.16
179.93
yoy growth (%)
170.25
-43.68
-89.35
-44.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.61
-6.16
-7.39
-62.48
As % of sales
46.67
57.08
38.56
34.72
Other costs
-10.73
-11.03
-14.13
-107.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.79
102.22
73.74
60.01
Operating profit
4.82
-6.4
-2.36
9.47
OPM
16.52
-59.31
-12.31
5.26
Depreciation
-1.93
-5.62
-6.25
-7.03
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.32
-0.04
-5.47
Other income
26.07
21.25
-15.9
1.03
Profit before tax
28.82
8.91
-24.55
-1.99
Taxes
-0.29
-1.18
0.02
-1.57
Tax rate
-1
-13.24
-0.08
78.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.53
7.73
-24.53
-3.56
Exceptional items
-2.31
-213.61
0
3.89
Net profit
26.22
-205.88
-24.53
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-112.73
739.29
-7,765.62
-104.68
NPM
89.91
-1,908.06
-128.02
0.17
