Subex Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
276.68
274.85
274.03
269.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62.8
149.02
215.23
231.87
Net Worth
213.88
423.87
489.26
501.66
Minority Interest
Debt
25.35
29.66
0.38
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.25
4.25
4.25
4.25
Total Liabilities
243.48
457.78
493.89
506.37
Fixed Assets
31.49
40.57
7.15
8.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
176.16
345.55
427.61
475.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.61
17.08
5.66
4.25
Networking Capital
18.41
8.97
44.7
13.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
75.01
108.83
58.24
21.84
Debtor Days
273.37
Other Current Assets
50.78
52.3
40.46
69.03
Sundry Creditors
-69.01
-82.55
-11.69
-3.58
Creditor Days
44.81
Other Current Liabilities
-38.37
-69.6
-42.31
-73.49
Cash
11.81
45.6
8.77
3.97
Total Assets
243.48
457.78
493.89
506.37
