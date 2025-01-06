iifl-logo-icon 1
Subex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28.82

8.91

-24.55

-1.99

Depreciation

-1.93

-5.62

-6.25

-7.03

Tax paid

-0.29

-1.18

0.02

-1.57

Working capital

6.03

7.23

-30.76

-43.07

Other operating items

Operating

32.63

9.34

-61.54

-53.67

Capital expenditure

-3.39

4.42

-1.3

52.7

Free cash flow

29.23

13.77

-62.84

-0.96

Equity raised

-120.86

293.61

354.36

365.46

Investing

0

-168.08

-0.36

-12.95

Financing

3.18

2.72

0

-108.67

Dividends paid

27.46

0

0

0

Net in cash

-60.99

142.02

291.15

242.87

