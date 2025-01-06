Subex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28.82
8.91
-24.55
-1.99
Depreciation
-1.93
-5.62
-6.25
-7.03
Tax paid
-0.29
-1.18
0.02
-1.57
Working capital
6.03
7.23
-30.76
-43.07
Other operating items
Operating
32.63
9.34
-61.54
-53.67
Capital expenditure
-3.39
4.42
-1.3
52.7
Free cash flow
29.23
13.77
-62.84
-0.96
Equity raised
-120.86
293.61
354.36
365.46
Investing
0
-168.08
-0.36
-12.95
Financing
3.18
2.72
0
-108.67
Dividends paid
27.46
0
0
0
Net in cash
-60.99
142.02
291.15
242.87
