Subex Ltd Summary

Subex Ltd was incorporated in year 1994 as a private limited company with the name Subex Systems. The Company was converted into a public limited company in the year 1996.Subex is a leading global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to achieve competitive advantage through Business Optimization - thereby enabling them to improve their operational efficiency to deliver enhanced service experiences to subscribers.The Company pioneered the concept of a Revenue Operations Center (ROC) - a centralized approach that sustains profitable growth and financial health through coordinated operational control. Their product portfolio powers the ROC and its best-in-class solutions such as revenue assurance, fraud management, credit risk management, cost management, route optimization, data integrity management and interconnect / inter-party settlement.The Company also offers a scalable Managed Services program and has been the market leader in Business optimization for four consecutive years according to Analysys Mason (2007, 2008, 2009 & 2010). Business optimisation includes fraud, revenue assurance, analytics, cost management and credit risk management. The company has been awarded the Global Telecoms Business Innovation Award 2011 along with Swisscom for the industrys first successful Risk Reward Sharing model for Fraud Management.It serves over 200 customers spread across 70 countries. Their customers include 16 of top 20 wireless operators worldwide and 26 of the worlds 50 biggest telecommunications service providers. The company has more than 300 installations across 70 countries.The company conceptualizes and develops software products at their facilities in Bangalore and is focused on the telecom business segment. They have sales and support offices in the United States, Canada, UK, UAE, India, Singapore and Australia. In July 1999, they came out with an initial public offer. In the year 1997, the business shifted from telecom hardware marketing to telecom software development.During the year 2001-02, the company acquired the Intellectual Property Rights comprising software codes and licenses of OUTsmartTM, a wireline fraud management system and INchargeTM, an inter-carrier billing verification system from PricewaterhouseCoopers, Inc, receiver of the property assets and undertaking of Magardi Inc on behalf of Toronto-Dominion Bank, and secured lenders of Magardi Inc at a total cost of Rs 1,589.57 lakh.In April 2001, the company opened a new support center in Johannesburg to support their increasing presence in the continent. In November 2001, they launched their new product eProficioTM - Electronic Business Support System (EBSS) at the GSM Africa event in Cape Town, South Africa. In February 2002, they also launched their revenue maximization suite, RevMaxTM at the 3GSM World Congress in Cannes, France.During the year 2004-05, the company formed Subex Technologies Ltd, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. They acquired Alcatels Fraud Management Group and Lightbridges Fraud Centurion during the year. Also, they launched RevMax suite during this period.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired the telecom fraud management business of Mantas, Inc. The company launched Revenue Operations Center (ROC) concept during this period. They also launched their third product, ONtrack Subscriber Risk Management Solution during the year.In June 23, 2006, the company acquired the entire share holding of Azure Solutions Ltd UK, which has two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Subex Azure (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd and Subex Azure Inc. Following the acquisition of Azure Solutions Ltd, the name of the company was changed from Subex Systems Ltd to Subex Azure Ltd with effect from June 23, 2006.In April 1, 2007, the company acquired Syndesis Ltd in Canada, a company engaged in Service Assurance and fulfillment space in the Telecom service industry. Pursuant to the acquisition, Syndesis Ltd was renamed as Subex Americas Inc. During the year 2007-08, the services business of Subex Ltd including the investments in Subex Technologies Inc were transferred to Subex Technologies Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company through a scheme of arrangement and Subex Technologies Inc became a wholly ownedsubsidiary of Subex Technologies Ltd. During this period, the name of the company was changed from Subex Azure Ltd to Subex Ltd with effect from December 1, 2007. Also, they changed their subsidiary name from Subex Azure (UK) Ltd to Subex (UK) Ltd with effect from December 12, 2007. In April 2008, the company won a contract from Fintur Group, to deliver Fraud Management solutions across all group companies.In May 2008, the company launched WiMAX enabled Syndesis express solution. In September 2008, they launched Rapid Mobile Solution, a compact revenue management solution to help growing operators rapidly develop revenue management capabilities and realize immediate ROI.In November 2008, the company signed a contract with Econet Wireless Kenya for providing their revenue operations centre. In February 2009, the company made an alliance with Telecom Italia to enable next generation IP and DSL services including virtual private networks (VPN), virtual local area networks (VLAN) and multi-protocol label switching (MPLS). Also, they partnered with Swisscom to co-operate in the field of fraud management. In March 2009, the company signed a reseller agreement with JSC Company TransTeleKom, one of Russias top three fixed network providers in which the two companies will jointly provide managed services covering Fraud Management and Revenue Assurance to growing operators in Russia.During the year 2009-10, the dormant subsidiaries of Subex Americas Inc, namely 2101874 Ontario Inc, Subex Azure (GB) Ltd and Subex Azure (Ireland) Limited were closed down. Also, Subex Azure (US) Inc and Subex Azure (Delaware) Inc, the two subsidiaries of Subex Azure Holdings Inc, were merged to its holding company. In May 2011, the company launched Version 7.0 of their Industry leading Revenue Operations Centre (ROC) Data Integrity Management Solution. In June 2011, they launched a new version of its industry leading Revenue Operations Center (ROC) Revenue Assurance Version 4.1. In September 2011, the company signed an Asset Purchase agreement with NetCracker for the sale of its Activation business. The Activation business that is being sold off consists of Service Fulfilment solution (NetProvisioning, NetOptimizer and Vector).In 2012, the Company launched new solutions packages to address adjacent areas like Mobile Money and Content Partner Management. In 2013, it pioneered the vendor-supplied Fraud Management Systems (FMS) with the Companys first standalone software product offered in 2000. Besides, the Company introduced ROCware - an analytics software, which helps CSPs analyse billions of data inputs with the objective to provide actionable intelligence and insights to CSPs. It launched ROC Asset Assurance solution, a pioneering solution that effectively manages and reduces network capital expenditure. In 2014, Subex introduced the network analytics solution suite to facilitate substantial capex reduction for telecom operators.In May 2017, Subex launched Subex 3.0. Also unveiled its new brand identity. In October 2017, it launched Consulting and Advisory Services for Telecom Business Assurance. The Company transferred SEZ units I & II to its subsidiary, Subex Assurance LLP, with effect from November 01, 2017 i.e. the effective date of the business Restructuring. In February 2018, Pod Solutions and Subex partnered to provide advanced security for IoT Billing and Connectivity Service. Besides, it also launched multi-vertical IoT Security solution in 2018.In January 2019, company launched CrunchMetrics as new product, which is an AI/ML based anomaly detection analytics solution for business incident discovery. In 2021-21, it launched HyperSense - an augmented analytics platform for enterprise customers. Further, it launched Partner Ecosystem Management platform to accelerate their digital services portfolio expansion.In 2020-21, Subex partnered with Telefnica, to provide the latest version of Subex Fraud Management Solution. The Company became a member of the O-RAN Alliance to support the development and standardisation of Open RAN (radio access networks). With its expertise in advanced network analytics based on machine learning, Subex joined the alliance to help drive innovation into the radio access network domain - ultimately facilitating Open RAN that leverages embedded artificial intelligence (AI) to maximise network performance. In 2022-23, Subex, a pioneer in the space of telecom AI, was named as Gartnerr Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms (DSML).