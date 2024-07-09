|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|10 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 Notice along with the Annual Report of the 30th Annual General Meeting of Subex Limited scheduled to be held on August 5, 2024 at 11:00 A.M(IST) through video conference/other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) As per Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached a summary of proceedings of the 30th AGM held today at 11:00 A> M (IST) through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
