iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Subex Ltd Board Meeting

20.02
(0.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Subex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results SUBEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SUBEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached the prior intimation for the Board Meeting to consider the unaudited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 of Subex Limited scheduled to be held on August 5 2024 as well as the intimation for the conference/earnings call scheduled on August 7 2024 at 11 AM Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting along with the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on 5 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results The Company at its Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024: 1. Approved the appointment of Ms. Nisha Dutt (DIN: 06465957) as an Additional Director w.e.f May 10, 2024. Further, the Board appointed her as the Managing Director and CEO for a period of three years. 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Murali Kalyanaraman (DIN: 07011607) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent) for a period of three years w.e.f, May 10, 2024 3. Cessation of Mr. George Zacharias (DIN: 00162570) as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f May 10, 2024. (He is not seeking re-appointment as an Independent Director of the Company on completion of his current term) The details w.r.t the above as required, read with SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is attached herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SUBEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 7, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Subex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Subex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.