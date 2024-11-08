Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results SUBEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SUBEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached the prior intimation for the Board Meeting to consider the unaudited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 of Subex Limited scheduled to be held on August 5 2024 as well as the intimation for the conference/earnings call scheduled on August 7 2024 at 11 AM Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting along with the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on 5 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Audited Results The Company at its Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024: 1. Approved the appointment of Ms. Nisha Dutt (DIN: 06465957) as an Additional Director w.e.f May 10, 2024. Further, the Board appointed her as the Managing Director and CEO for a period of three years. 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Murali Kalyanaraman (DIN: 07011607) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent) for a period of three years w.e.f, May 10, 2024 3. Cessation of Mr. George Zacharias (DIN: 00162570) as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f May 10, 2024. (He is not seeking re-appointment as an Independent Director of the Company on completion of his current term) The details w.r.t the above as required, read with SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is attached herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024