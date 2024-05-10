To the Members of Subex Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Subex Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Standalone statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive loss, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financialstatements,includingasummaryofmaterialaccounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of investments in subsidiaries (as described in note 2(b), 2(i) and 5 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the net carrying value of investment in wholly owned subsidiaries in the standalone Ind AS balance sheet amounts toRs. 16,720 lakhs (net of impairment). In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: Certain subsidiaries have been incurring losses leading to erosion of net worth whereby the carrying value of the investment in these subsidiaries as at March 31, 2024, is higher than these entities net worth. The determination of recoverable amounts of the Companys investments in these subsidiaries relies on managements estimates of future cash flows and their judgment with respect to these entities performance. • We assessed whether the Companys accounting policy with respect to impairment is in accordance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets. To assess if there is an impairment of the carrying value of investment, management conducts impairment tests, annually or whenever changes in circumstances or events indicate that, the carrying amount of such investment may not be recoverable. An impairment loss is recognized if the recoverable amount is lower than the carrying value. • We have carried out assessment of forecasts of future cash flows prepared by the management, evaluating the assumptions and comparing the estimates to externally available industry, economic and financial data; The recoverable amount is estimated by calculating the value in use by discounting future cash flows based on future business plans which are reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. • We have also assessed the valuation methodology and the key assumptions adopted in the cash flow forecasts with the support of our in-house valuation experts; The testing of investment impairment is complex and involves significant judgement. The key assumptions involved in impairment tests are projected revenue growth, operating margins, discount rates and terminal growth rate. • We also assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used. Due to the uncertainty of forecasting and discounting future cash flows, being inherently subjective, the level of managements judgement involved and the significance of the Companys investment as at March 31, 2024, we have considered this as a key audit matter. • We discussed potential changes in key drivers as compared to previous year / actual performance with management to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were appropriate. • We discussed with senior management personnel, the justification for the key assumptions underlying the cashflow projections and performed sensitivity analysis on the same to assess their reasonableness; • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the financial projection model; • We assessed the Companys disclosures concerning this in Note 2(b) on significant accounting estimates and judgements and Note 5 pertaining to the disclosures of investment in subsidiary to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements. Evaluation of key tax matters (as described in note 2(b), 2(r), 2(s) and 33 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company operates in multiple jurisdictions and is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business including transfer pricing and indirect tax matters. These involve significant judgment by the Company to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements, which have been a matter of significance during the audit and hence considered as a key audit matter. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: • We obtained an understanding and tested the internal controls relating to the identification, recognition and measurement of provisions for disputes and disclosures of contingent liabilities in relation to tax; • We obtained confirmation from managements expert on ongoing litigations along with risk assessment and assessed the independence, objectivity and competence of the management expert; • We obtained details of tax assessments, demands issued by tax authorities, orders/notices received with respect to ongoing litigations from the management; • We evaluated appropriateness of assumptions made by the Company in estimating the current and deferred tax balances; • We involved tax specialists to review the status of tax assessments and managements position in relation to ongoing disputes regarding likelihood assessment of exposure carried out by the management; and • We assessed the Companys disclosures concerning this in Note 2(b) on significant accounting estimates and judgements and Note 33 pertaining to the disclosures of contingent liability to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements. Revenue recognition (as described in note 2(b), 2(c) and 21 to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company derives its revenue primarily from sale, implementation and customization of its proprietary license and related managed/ support services. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: In accordance with Ind AS 115, the company classifies its various contracts with customers and determines whether revenue should be recognized at "point in time" or "over the time" basis. • We assessed the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with applicable accounting standards. There are various areas involving complexities, judgements and estimates involved in accounting for revenue recognized on "over the time" basis, including • We tested key controls (both design and operating effectiveness) with respect to revenue recognition and related cost estimations. • Estimation of total costs/ efforts at inception and remaining costs/ efforts to completion, which is a critical factor in measuring progress of a contract and amounts of revenue to be recognized; and • We carried out analytical procedures on revenue recognized during the year ended to identify unusual variances. • Assessment of various risks emanating from operational delays, contract terms, changes in estimations and scope, accounting for onerous obligations, technical, legal, external environment etc. This requires the Company to estimate various costs to capture such risks. • We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions, recorded during the year ended by testing the underlying documents using statistical sampling. In view of the above and because the Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator, we determined this area to be an area involving significant risk, an area of audit focus, and accordingly a key audit matter. • We evaluated managements estimates ( Total contract costs/ efforts and remaining costs/ efforts to completion) by performing analytical procedures on such estimates. • We performed a retrospective review for contracts completed during the current year by comparing the final outcome of the contracts with previous estimates made for those contracts to assess the reliability of the managements estimation process. • We performed tests for completeness and appropriateness of actual cost booked in the correct period, by testing the underlying documents for samples selected using statistical sampling. • We assessed the Companys disclosures concerning this in Note 2(b) on significant accounting estimates and judgements and Note 21 pertaining to the disclosures of revenue from operations to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act to the extent applicable, we report, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except that, as stated in note 42 to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements as regards an application software wherein the backup in electronic mode has not been maintained on servers physically located in India on daily basis and for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements – Refer Note 33 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as disclosed in note 45(vi) to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as disclosed in note 45(vii) to the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights as described in note 43 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where the audit trail has been enabled.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 101049W/E300004

per Sandeep Karnani

Partner

Membership Number: 061207 UDIN: 24061207BKBJWC4578

Place of Signature: Bengaluru, India Date: May 10, 2024

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date. Re: Subex Limited (‘the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) As disclosed in note 45(i) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 45(iv) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided interest free loans/ advances in nature of loans to other parties (i.e. employees) as summarized below:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year. Rs. 84 Lakhs - Others (i.e., employees) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases. Rs. 62 Lakhs - Others (i.e., employees)

Other than the above, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to other parties (i.e., employees) as stated in clause (iii) (a) above are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year, other than above, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Also refer note 5(i) as regards impairment of investments made in earlier years and note 6 as regards write-off of loans given to subsidiary already provided for in the earlier years.

(c) The Company has granted advance in the nature of loans during the year to other parties (i.e. employees) where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular except in the following case where loans were granted in earlier years and there are no repayments of principal and interest.

Name of the Entity Amount Due date Extent of delay Remarks, if any Subex Technologies Limited Rs. 1,706 Lakhs Note Note The amount given to the wholly owned subsidiary is written off in the books of the Company.

Note 1: The Company had granted the above loans in earlier years which have been fully impaired in the books of the Company in earlier years and has been written off in current year. Further, no interest is accrued in respect of these loans.

(d) There are no amounts of loans or advances in nature of loans granted during the year, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days except as referred in (iii)(c) above.

(e) There were no loans or advances in nature of loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties except as referred in (iii)(c) above.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products and services of the Company . (vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows: (inRs. Lakhs)

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Disputed amount4 Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 19611 Income Tax 273 2014-15 Honble High Court of Karnataka 1,622 2013-14 Assessing officer (‘AO) 2013-14 Honble High Court of Karnataka 701 2012-13 Honble High Court of Karnataka 3792 2010-11 Assessing officer (‘AO) Finance Act, 19943 Service tax 1,703 April 2006 to October 2007 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore 7,215 April 2006 to July 2009 Commissioner of Service Tax, Bangalore Karnataka Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 11 April 2018 to March 2019 Commissioner Appeals of Central Tax, Bangalore

1. Tax paid under protest and refund of taxes of

Rs. 2,909 lakhs have been adjusted against the aforesaid disputed dues.

2. The Company has received partial/complete favorable orders from Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (‘ITAT)/ Honble High Court of Karnataka and is awaiting order giving effect from assessing officer.

3. The Company has paidRs. 924 lakhs under protest during various years towards service tax.

4. Excludes interest and penalty from the date of the Order till March 31, 2024.

(viii) As disclosed in note 45(viii) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause ix(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 45(xi) to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors as applicable in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii)Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, as referred to in section 192 of the Act and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year amounting to Rs. 4,648 lakhs. In the immediately preceding financial year, the Company had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 3,552 lakhs.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 40 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) The Company does not have any obligation to incur expenses in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility as disclosed in note 39 to the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004 per Sandeep Karnani

Partner

Membership number: 061207 UDIN: 24061207BKBJWC4578 Place of Signature: Bengaluru Date: May 10, 2024

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Subex Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Subex Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004

per Sandeep Karnani

Partner

Membership Number: 061207

UDIN: 24061207BKBJWC4578

Place of Signature: Bengaluru

Date: May 10, 2024